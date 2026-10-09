Car plunges downhill near Hathipaon; woman injured

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 7 Oct: On Wednesday afternoon, a car went out of control and plunged downhill approximately 30 metres near Hathipaon. A woman traveling in the car was injured, while others accompanying her sustained minor injuries. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived and transported the injured woman to the Sub-District Hospital via a ‘108’ ambulance; she is currently undergoing treatment. According to the police, the car (registration number UK 07 DF 3101) suddenly went out of control and went off the road at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Police reached the scene immediately after being notified and initiated relief and rescue operations.

Alka Devi, wife of Dinesh Kumar and a resident of 164 Ballupur Road, Dehradun, was found injured inside the car. She was immediately rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Others accompanying her also sustained minor injuries and received first aid. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the accident. The police have informed the injured woman’s family about the incident. A police official stated that preliminary investigations indicate the car lost control before falling into the gorge. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated. The police have inspected the site and begun gathering details regarding the incident.