U’khand’s singers take centre stage in London

Garhwal Post Bureau

London, 7 Oct: Uttarakhand’s rich musical and cultural heritage took centre stage in London on 5 October, as three of the state’s celebrated voices — Fauji Lalit Mohan Joshi, Priyanka Meher and Saurabh Mithani — brought the sounds of Kumaoni, Garhwali and Jaunsari music to an audience of more than 400 people.

The event was organised by Deepak Dhami and hosted by Nishad Singh Kanyal, Managing Director, and Diksha Rathour, Founder & Creative Director of ND Collective.

The event featured Fauji Lalit Mohan Joshi, Priyanka Meher and Saurabh Mithani, three artists representing different generations and journeys within Uttarakhand’s evolving music scene.

Fauji Lalit Mohan Joshi, who has continued his musical journey alongside his career in the Indian Armed Forces for over two decades, has played an important role in taking Uttarakhand’s music and cultural identity to wider audiences. His journey reflects a deep connection between service, music and his roots in the hills, making his presence on an international stage particularly meaningful for the Uttarakhandi community.

Priyanka Meher has emerged as one of the recognisable contemporary voices of Uttarakhand, particularly among younger audiences. Through her music and modern interpretation of regional sounds, she has helped bring Kumaoni and Garhwali music closer to a new generation, enabling young listeners to feel more connected to the language, culture and musical traditions of the hills.

Representing a younger wave of Uttarakhand’s music scene, Saurabh Mithani has built a strong presence in a relatively short period of time. With a growing catalogue of popular songs and a distinctive connection with contemporary Uttarakhandi audiences, he represents a new generation of artists helping take the state’s music forward.

Together, the three artists brought different generations and styles of Uttarakhand’s music to London from traditional folk influences to contemporary interpretations that continue to resonate with audiences today.

One of the highlights of the evening was a special video message from the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, who conveyed his best wishes for the successful organisation of Uttarakhandi Kautik 2026.

In his message, the Chief Minister recognised the efforts of the Uttarakhandi diaspora in preserving and celebrating the state’s culture, traditions and identity while living abroad.

For the Uttarakhandi community in the UK, the evening offered a rare opportunity to experience the music of home on an international stage. Many in the audience have built their lives in London while continuing to carry a strong emotional connection with Uttarakhand, and the performances provided a powerful reminder of that shared cultural identity.

On the occasion, Diksha Rathour said, “It was incredibly special to see Uttarakhand’s music being celebrated on an international stage in London. For people who have grown up in the mountains and now live thousands of miles away, music becomes a very powerful connection to home. Seeing Kumaoni, Garhwali and Jaunsari artists perform here and watching the audience sing, dance and celebrate together was a proud moment for Uttarakhand. It shows that our culture can travel far beyond geographical boundaries.”

The response from the audience was enthusiastic, with more than 400 attendees coming together to celebrate the artists and the cultural heritage of the hills.

The evening also highlighted the changing landscape of Uttarakhand’s music. While traditional folk music remains deeply rooted in the state’s identity, a new generation of artists is bringing these sounds to younger audiences and international communities in fresh and contemporary ways.