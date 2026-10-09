Debris spills onto road after hillside collapses in Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 7 Oct: On Wednesday evening, a large section of the hillside suddenly collapsed between ‘Pani Wala Bend’ and ‘Maggi Point’ on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route, sending a massive amount of debris and boulders onto the road. The sudden landslide caused chaos, leading to long queues of vehicles forming on both sides of the road.

Fortunately, the falling debris and boulders did not strike any vehicles or pedestrians; the occupants of a car and two scooters narrowly escaped being caught in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, a large chunk of the hillside suddenly crumbled and fell onto the road just as vehicles were passing by. Upon seeing large boulders crashing down, drivers managed to stop their vehicles and reverse to safety. Subsequently, traffic backed up on both sides of the road. Even after the initial landslide, smaller stones and debris continued to fall intermittently from the hillside. In the interest of safety, the Public Works Department (PWD) did not permit vehicles to pass through the affected area. A PWD JCB machine arrived at the site and began clearing the debris and boulders. Officials stated that the sudden collapse had deposited a significant amount of material on the road. While the debris is being cleared with the help of the JCB, officials are also monitoring the stability of the hillside. Traffic will only be restored once the risk of falling stones and debris subsides and the road is declared safe. Currently, long queues of vehicles have formed on both sides of the road, causing inconvenience to travelers and tourists.