India unveils ‘Rising Together’ vision for 2036 Olympics, Paralympics

Our Correspondent

New Delhi, 7 Oct: India has unveiled its vision for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the ambition centred on Amdavad, Gujarat, and built around the theme “Rising Together”.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday welcomed the International Olympic Committee’s announcement of cities and countries participating in the process to select a future host for the 2036 Games.

The IOA said India’s ambition had been developed through close engagement with the IOC over the past 18 months.

The vision seeks to use the Games as a catalyst for wider sporting transformation, encouraging millions of young people to participate in sport while creating healthier communities and opportunities in education and employment.

For the Olympic Movement, the IOA said hosting the Games in India would provide an opportunity to connect with more than a billion people and one of the world’s youngest and digitally connected populations.

IOA President P T Usha said “Rising Together” was a commitment to unite India’s energy, ambition and diversity behind a shared Olympic dream.

“We want to create a Games that reflects the confidence of a young, dynamic and rising India,” she said.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India’s 2036 ambition was rooted in the belief that sport could help shape the nation’s future and inspire millions of young Indians to participate in sport.

Usha said India would present its ambition to the IOC’s Future Host Commission for the first time at the end of October.