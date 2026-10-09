120th All India Farmers’ Fair concludes at Pantvarsity with Award Distribution

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 7 Oct: The four-day 120th All India Farmers’ Fair and Agro-Industrial Exhibition of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar, concluded on Tuesday with a valedictory and award distribution ceremony held at Gandhi Hall.

The Chief Guest was Member of Parliament, Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and former Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt. The distinguished guests included Vice Chairman, Uttarakhand State Farmers’ Commission, Surendra Singh Namdhari; Minister of State for Sugarcane Development, Manjeet Singh; Member of Board of Management and former MLA, Rajesh Shukla; Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shivendra Kumar Kashyap; and Director, Extension Education, Dr Jitendra Kwatra.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Ajay Bhatt said that India has made remarkable progress in the agricultural sector and has not only achieved self-sufficiency in food grain production but is also exporting agricultural products. He acknowledged the significant contribution of Pantnagar University and agricultural scientists to this achievement. He said that GBPUAT has been one of the pioneering institutions that laid the foundation of the Green Revolution in the country. The improved seeds, new technologies and research developed by the University are reaching farmers and benefiting them.

He called upon farmers to adopt modern technologies, better marketing practices and agricultural diversification to enhance their income. Describing the soil as “Mother Earth”, he said that human life and food are directly connected with the soil, and therefore maintaining soil fertility is a collective responsibility. He emphasized the promotion of natural and organic farming.

Surendra Singh Namdhari said that farmers should become not only food providers but also agricultural entrepreneurs. By adopting modern technology, better marketing practices and value addition, farmers can significantly increase their income. He said that the prosperity of Indian farmers would provide fresh momentum to the country’s development. Responding to the demand of farmers, he stated that a letter would be sent to the government regarding extending the duration of the Kisan Mela.

Rajesh Shukla said that Pantnagar Agricultural University is not merely an educational institution but a key pillar of agricultural and rural economic development in Uttarakhand. The University has played an important role in guiding farmers through agricultural education, research and technology transfer. The growing popularity of the Kisan Mela and the new records achieved every year reflect the University’s efficiency and the trust of farmers. He said that migration and the depopulation of villages are among the major challenges facing Uttarakhand. In such a situation, it is essential to make agriculture an effective means of employment and income generation. He emphasised greater involvement of women in agriculture and the rural economy through self-help groups.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Shivendra Kumar Kashyap said that the Pantnagar Kisan Mela is not the effort of any individual but the result of the collective efforts of the University’s scientists, teachers, employees, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, students, farmers and entrepreneurs. He said that team spirit, dedication and collective efforts provide the strength to overcome even the greatest challenges.

Farmers from West Champaran in Bihar informed that they had been participating in the Mela continuously for the past 22 years, reflecting the strong bond between the University and the farming community.

Dr Kashyap stated that, to meet the seed requirements of farmers this year, University scientists and employees worked in three shifts for seed processing. Nearly 25 per cent more seed was prepared compared to the previous year before the commencement of the fair.

At the beginning of the programme, Director Extension Education Dr. Jitendra Kwatra welcomed the guests and participants and presented an overview of the four-day 120th Farmer’s Fair. He informed that 675 stalls were set up during the fair and seeds and planting material produced by the University worth approximately Rs. 2 crore were sold. He further informed that nearly 1.75 lakh visitors attended the fair this year.

Around 80 self-help groups trained through the University’s Krishi Vigyan Kendras were also provided an opportunity to showcase their products and entrepreneurial activities.

The Chief Guest presented certificates and awards to M/s Bihani International Pvt. Ltd., Rudrapur for Overall Best Stall and to M/s Manraj Agro Industries, Gadarpur, Punjab for Overall Best Performance. The Pantnagar ladies’ Club was honoured with the Best Group Award. In addition, first, second and third prizes were presented to winners of various competitions and stalls organized during the Kisan Mela.

On the occasion, First Lady of the University and President of the Women’s Club, Renu Kashyap said that the funds generated by the Club during the Kisan Mela are utilized for charitable activities aimed at social upliftment.

Books authored by University scientists were also released during the programme. At the conclusion, Director, Research, Dr. S.K. Verma expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the successful organization of the Farmers’ Fair. He particularly appreciated the Security Department for its important role in managing and regulating the large gathering of visitors and congratulated the Sanitation Department for maintaining cleanliness and sanitation throughout the fair.