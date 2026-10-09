Workshop on “Innovations in Soil & Water Conservation” held at Maya Devi University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Oct: A one-day workshop on “Innovations in Soil and Water Conservation” was successfully organised by the School of Agriculture and Technology, Maya Devi University, here, with the objective of creating awareness among students and faculty members about the conservation, sustainable management and scientific utilization of soil and water resources. The workshop focused on several important aspects, including soil health, water conservation, watershed management, climate-resilient agriculture, land degradation control and sustainable management of natural resources.

The workshop was inaugurated by Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker Dr. Ambrish Kumar, Principal Scientist, ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC), Dehradun, along with Vice President Prof. Dr. Tripti Juyal Semwal, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ashish Semwal, and Dean, School of Agriculture and Technology, Prof. Dr. Mahendra Singh Pal, by jointly lighting the ceremonial lamp.

At the beginning of the programme, Prof. Dr. Mahendra Singh Pal welcomed the dignitaries and participants and highlighted the relevance of the workshop theme. He emphasized that in the face of climate change, soil degradation and increasing pressure on water resources, the adoption of scientific and innovative conservation techniques in agriculture has become essential.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Tripti Juyal Semwal said that soil and water are not merely natural resources but the foundation of human life, the agricultural economy and future food security. She emphasized that amid challenges such as climate change, land degradation and water scarcity, students and young researchers must adopt scientific and innovative approaches for the conservation of natural resources. She further stated that such workshops provide students with an opportunity to move beyond classroom learning and understand real-world environmental and agricultural challenges while exploring practical solutions. She appreciated the School of Agriculture and Technology for organizing the workshop on such an important and contemporary subject.

Keynote speaker Dr. Ambrish Kumar delivered an informative and insightful session on soil and water conservation, watershed management, soil health improvement, rainwater harvesting, water-use efficiency, soil erosion control, climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable land management. He particularly emphasized the adoption of scientific, innovative and locally appropriate conservation technologies to address challenges such as land degradation, declining soil fertility and increasing water scarcity. He highlighted the significance of integrated watershed management, efficient irrigation practices, soil moisture conservation, vegetation-based measures, contour techniques, mulching, conservation agriculture and nature-based solutions. Dr. Kumar explained that effective implementation of these technologies can not only help conserve natural resources but also improve agricultural productivity, water-use efficiency and the economic well-being of farmers.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ashish Semwal said that sustainable agriculture and judicious management of natural resources are among the most important requirements of the present time. Maintaining soil fertility, ensuring efficient utilization of water and preventing land and water degradation are not merely the responsibilities of the agricultural sector but a collective responsibility of society.

The workshop provided an informative and interactive platform where students and faculty members actively participated in discussions, raised questions and exchanged views with the expert. Participants gained practical and field-oriented insights into sustainable agriculture, natural resource management, climate-resilient agriculture and resource-efficient farming systems. The workshop highlighted that agricultural development and environmental conservation are complementary to each other. The integration of scientific techniques, local knowledge and modern innovations can contribute significantly to the effective and long-term conservation of soil and water resources. Developing a sense of responsibility towards natural resources and promoting the values of sustainable development among students is also crucial for building a resilient and sustainable agricultural future. At the conclusion of the programme, Dr. Prajwal Pradhan proposed the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to Chief Guest Dr. Ambrish Kumar, Vice President Prof. Dr. Tripti Juyal Semwal, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ashish Semwal, Registrar Mrs. Ambika Juyal, Dean Academics Prof. Dr. R.B. Singh, Dean, School of Agriculture and Technology, Prof. Dr. Mahendra Singh Pal, and all faculty members and students for their valuable contribution towards the successful organization of the workshop. Dr. Vinay, Dr. Shivani, Dr. Shubham, Dr. Sahil and Dr. Gulfishan along with faculty members and students of the School of Agriculture and Technology, were also present on the occasion.