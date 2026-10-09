‘Pandavas’ bring Melodies of the Hills to Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 7 Oct: During the first cultural evening of Sharadotsav-2026, the band ‘Pandavas’ presented Uttarakhand’s folk music in a modern style, compelling the audience at Mussoorie’s Town Hall to groove to the rhythm. Folk melodies, tales, and traditional music from the hills were showcased using modern instruments and a contemporary performance style—a blend that was highly appreciated by locals, tourists, and the youth alike.

A highlight of the Pandavas’ performance was that, while the influence of modern music was evident, the authentic folk melodies of Uttarakhand and the identity of the hill culture remained intact. As the performance progressed, the audience was seen cheering and applauding the artists, with many young people dancing to the tunes. Ishan Dobhal, the director of Pandavas, stated that Uttarakhand’s folk music is incredibly rich and possesses the potential to captivate audiences on any global stage. His aim is to preserve the traditional music of the hills in its authentic form while simultaneously connecting it with the tastes of today’s youth and modern musical techniques. According to Ishan Dobhal, “Our aim is not merely to present folk music but to take it to the new generation. If the youth listen to the traditional music of the hills in a modern style and connect with it, our folk culture will reach future generations even more strongly.”

He noted that the essence of Uttarakhand—its soil, mountain life, traditions, and folk beliefs—forms the core of Pandavas’ performances. The team strives to ensure that storytelling and culture reach the audience alongside the music. Ishan Dobhal remarked that performing at a platform like the ‘Sharadotsav’ in Mussoorie is a special experience for the Pandavas. The audience comprises not only locals but also tourists from various parts of the country, offering an opportunity to showcase Uttarakhand’s music to a wider audience. He added that the Pandavas would continue working to take Uttarakhand’s folk melodies and culture to national and global stages through innovative experiments. During the Pandavas’ performance, the Town Hall resonated with the sound of music and applause. People of all ages—from the youth to the elderly, as well as tourists—were seen enjoying the event. The fusion of modern music with folk melodies proved to be a major attraction for the audience.