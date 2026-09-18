India eyeing strong Asian Games Campaign: Alaknanda Ashok

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/ Nagoya (Japan), 18 Sep: The Indian sporting contingent has converged in Japan for the 20th Asian Games, carrying high expectations despite hitting a few unexpected injury bumps ahead of the grand opening tomorrow.

Speaking from the host city to Garhwal Post Deputy Chief of Mission Alaknanda Ashok confirmed that a total of 501 Indian sportspersons would represent the nation across various disciplines in this edition of the continental spectacle. Addressing concerns regarding athlete readiness, Ashok acknowledged that the camp has faced early setbacks due to injury-forced dropouts. Key among the absent stars is javelin thrower Neeraj Kumar, alongside a prominent relay squad athlete, both of whom have now been ruled out during final preparation phases.

She however added that despite these initial blows, the Indian leadership remains steadfastly optimistic. She said that there have been some injuries, and a few sportspersons have had to drop out, but the Indian contingent remains strong and hopeful of a good performance.

Ashok also expressed firm confidence in the squad’s overall depth and potential, and strong medal prospects in core disciplines. She noted that expectations are particularly high in Badminton, Judo, and Wrestling, where Indian athletes have consistently demonstrated elite competitive form on the international stage. India can hope for 3 medals in Badminton as the men’s double team is performing well and the women’s double team had also performed well in recent competitions. If PV Sindhu is able to perform up to the expectations, India can win up to 3 medals in Badminton.

Providing details on logistics and team welfare, the Deputy Chief of Mission reassured that all the necessary arrangements are in place to ensure athlete comfort. Due to the decentralised hosting setup across the Aichi prefecture, the massive group of Indian players, coaches, and support officials has been accommodated across multiple strategically located hubs in Nagoya. The delegation is stationed across local hotels and docked cruise ships transformed into accommodation units to optimise travel to their respective sporting venues.