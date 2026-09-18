Aryan Dev Uniyal & Vidushi Nishank meet CM Dhami; present painting of Lord Jagannath

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 16 Sep: On the occasion of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s birthday, Aryan Dev Uniyal, an advocate and State Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, and Vidushi Nishank, author, advocate, and Director of ‘Lekhak Gaon’, visited the Chief Minister’s residence to extend their greetings.

During the visit, they presented the Chief Minister with a handmade painting depicting Lord Jagannath and wished him good health, longevity, and a successful life. Aryan Dev Uniyal and Vidushi Nishank remarked that Uttarakhand is progressing towards development thanks to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s work style and his unwavering commitment to the state’s advancement. They noted that the government’s efforts regarding state development, public welfare, and the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand are creating new opportunities within the state. They expressed the hope that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, ‘Devbhoomi’ Uttarakhand would continue to progress and scale new heights of development. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for their good wishes.