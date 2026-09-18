Tulas University hosts Education Conclave 2026 & Akhil Bharatiya Kavi Sammelan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Sep: Tulas University, in collaboration with Sahodaya School Complex Pachwadoon, Vikasnagar, and the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), hosted the Education Conclave 2026 and Akhil Bharatiya Kavi Sammelan at its campus. The event brought together educationists, school leaders, academicians and literary personalities for meaningful discussions on education, innovation, leadership and culture.

The Education Conclave provided a platform for deliberations on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, educational leadership, innovation, skill-based learning, institutional collaboration and the future of quality education in India. The discussions focused on effective implementation of NEP 2020 and on preparing educational institutions to meet the evolving needs of 21st-century learners.

The conclave featured renowned educationists, motivational speakers & visionary leaders Dr Prem Kashyap and Dr Dilip Modi; Dr Kulbhushan Sharma, National President, NISA; Manish Kumar Tyagi, Joint Director & Head, Centre of Excellence, CBSE Dehradun; and Ashok Kumar Thakur, who shared their perspectives on contemporary educational challenges, emerging opportunities and the vision of NEP 2020.

Sunil Kumar Jain, Founder & President, Tulas University, along with Som Dutt Tyagi and Dr Kulbhushan Sharma, welcomed the dignitaries, principals, educators and guests attending the event. They highlighted the importance of collaboration among educational institutions in building a progressive, inclusive and future-ready education system.

Addressing the gathering, Sunil Kumar Jain reaffirmed Tulas University’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation and nation-building, while emphasising the importance of meaningful partnerships and quality higher education in advancing the objectives of the National Education Policy.

The evening also featured an Akhil Bharatiya Kavi Sammelan, with renowned poets Hariom Panwar, Bhupendra Baseda, Deepak Gupta, Shrikant Shri, Mahima Shri, Mohit Shaurya, Divyansh Dushyant and Sagar Dangwal captivating the audience with patriotic, humorous, socially relevant and inspirational poetry.