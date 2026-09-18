Modi’s Contribution

The nation and the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday. He has already become the nation’s longest serving ‘elected’ Prime Minister and established milestones in the effort to take the nation forward on the path to economic progress, social transformation, as well as internal and external security. While this is inspired by the much disputed Hindutva political philosophy, the outcomes will be judged in the future on the basis of how they benefited the nation and its people.

It is also important to understand how Modi has completely redefined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), transitioning it from a traditional right-leaning political party into a formidable, ideologically driven electoral force that dominates modern Indian politics. As a transformative leader, his impact spans institutional restructuring, ground-level welfare delivery, bold ideological fulfillment, and a shifted national paradigm.

Modi shifted the BJP’s core governance model from routine administration to targeted, high-impact missions. By replacing traditional patronage with direct-to-beneficiary welfare schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, his administration bypassed systemic corruption to deliver civic essentials directly to hundreds of millions. Simultaneously, massive economic and infrastructure overhauls—including the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Digital India framework, and extensive transit networks—have positioned India as a competitive global manufacturing hub.

Under Modi’s stewardship, the BJP transitioned long-standing manifesto promises into legislative and physical realities. Decisive constitutional actions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrated a powerful, uncompromising approach to national integration. Furthermore, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya anchored a profound cultural revival, blending civilisational heritage directly into the narrative of a modernizing, self-reliant nation (Viksit Bharat).

Internationally, Modi’s assertive foreign policy has permanently elevated India’s geopolitical standing. Through strategic diplomatic partnerships and an influential presence in major global forums like the G20, India is no longer viewed merely as a regional participant, but as a critical voice in global governance. Domestically, his immense personal charisma has reshaped the party’s voter base, successfully cutting across deep-seated caste dynamics to build a broad, multi-class national coalition.

By successfully synthesising deep cultural pride with rapid technological and economic modernisation, Prime Minister Modi has done more than just lead the BJP. He has fundamentally re-engineered the party’s core identity, creating a resilient political blueprint that centres around aggressive national development, robust security, and a future-focused vision for India. The big challenge for the party will be finding someone to fit into his boots when he finally retires from politics.