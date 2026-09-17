Untimely Reminder

The political landscape of Uttarakhand has intensified ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections following Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Chandan Singh Jeena, a close aide and current Personal Assistant to veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. The searches in Dehradun yielded Rs 32 lakh in cash, gold, and luxury watches from Jeena’s home, stemming from a money laundering probe into the 2016 UKSSSC VPDO exam irregularities during Rawat’s chief ministerial term.

This development has led to notable political fallout. It has become difficult for the Congress to undertake damage control after this incident. To limit the impact, Rawat offered to resign from the state Congress executive and his CWC invitee role, citing moral responsibility. He stressed he remains in the party and wants to protect its anti-corruption stance.

The ruling BJP has seized on the raid to question Congress’s integrity regarding recruitment scams, a key voter concern. In its defence, Congress dismissed the raids as a political conspiracy. Rawat stated his aide lacked administrative power and challenged authorities to investigate his entire tenure.

The timing counters the national Congress party’s narrative on youth employment and paper leaks, placing the regional unit on the defensive. Its ongoing campaign against the ‘purification ritual’ following Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally in Haldwani will also be affected. The attempt is being made to rake up the controversy on the national level to draw the support of the Scheduled Castes but exposes such as that involving Jeena are bound to create problems at the state level. It will be difficult to claim that Harish Rawat’s influence was not behind the cash collection.

As the elections approach, the two major political parties’ narratives will need to be as close to public sentiment as possible. The BJP will face questions regarding governance issues, particularly regarding law and order which is seriously under challenge at the present. On the other hand, occasional reminders of the rampant corruption during the Congress regime will cause the public to examine the reasons why the party should be given another chance. This is particularly so when there has been little change in the party leadership, with the same old discredited leaders seeking tickets for the coming contest. Unfortunately for the Congress, they still have enough clout within the party’s following to scuttle the prospects of candidates that might be nominated in their place. This is a huge disadvantage for the Congress and a major plus for the BJP.