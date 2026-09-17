Dhami’s security to be beefed up ahead of Assembly polls & Kumbh

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Sep: The State’s Intelligence Department has begun preparations for security arrangements for the upcoming Kumbh and Assembly elections. A meeting of senior Intelligence officials, chaired by DGP Deepam Seth, discussed various aspects of the State’s security preparedness and issued directions for strengthening the security mechanism in view of the major upcoming events. Security arrangements for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be strengthened in view of the Assembly elections.

The meeting also reviewed the security situation along the State’s international borders, particularly in districts adjoining neighbouring countries. Officials discussed measures to check suspicious activities, infiltration across the border and the activities of anti-national elements. Directions were issued to convene a high-level inter-agency coordination meeting involving officials of the ITBP, SSB, Army, Intelligence Bureau, State Police and ATS to strengthen coordination and ensure effective sharing of intelligence inputs.

The officials were also directed to keep the security arrangements for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra under constant review in view of the steadily increasing number of tourists and pilgrims visiting the State. Particular emphasis was laid on preparing a comprehensive security plan for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela and other major religious events so that they are conducted smoothly and safely.

In a significant development, the meeting also reviewed preparations for security during the Assembly elections. Since the CM’s movement is expected to increase considerably during the election period, along with programmes of other senior political leaders and ministers, the officials were directed by the DGP to make advance arrangements for maintaining law and order and ensuring adequate security at public meetings and other election-related programmes.

Directions were also issued to ensure timely availability of the required manpower, technical equipment and other resources for all important events and security arrangements. Officials were asked to remain particularly vigilant in view of the sensitivity associated with forthcoming occasions and festivals, including State Foundation Day, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali.

The meeting also discussed the need to strengthen monitoring of social media, particularly during sensitive religious and electoral events. Seth said that misleading and fake information circulating on social media have become a highly sensitive issue and can assume greater significance during the events such as the Kumbh and elections. He directed the intelligence officials to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of social media platforms for suspicious, misleading or potentially inflammatory posts and information.

The DGP further directed that an effective fact-checking mechanism be put in place to verify such information promptly and communicate the facts to the public in time.