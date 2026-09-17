Police Constable accused of molestation, Bajrang Dal holds protest in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Sep: A constable of Doon Police has been accused of molestation in the City Police Station area of Dehradun. Following the complaint, the constable has been sent to police lines. It is alleged that initially the Police did not file any case despite the complaint. Then Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest outside Lakhibagh police chowki here, today, demanding strict action against the accused. The Bajrang Dal activists also blocked Saharanpur Road for some time, causing traffic disruption for nearly one and a half hours between Ghantaghar and Dharampur Chowk. The blockade was lifted only after police officials assured action.

The activists alleged that despite the girl lodging a complaint against the constable, no action was taken for two days, prompting them to sit on the road and block traffic. The jam led to long queues of vehicles, leaving schoolchildren, commuters and even patients stranded. As the situation worsened, protesters sat on both sides of the road, paralysing traffic movement.

Thereafter, some senior police officers reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. CO City Swapnil Muyal also held talks with them, but they remained firm on their demand for action against the constable. The officers assured that action would be taken by 5 p.m., after which the protest ended and the road was cleared.

Bajrang Dal activists had warned that if action is not taken by evening, they would block Ghantaghar at 6 p.m. It is now learnt that the accused police constable has been attached to the police lines and the inquiry has begun. The police officials claimed that the police will investigate the allegations and examine all facts related to the incident. If the charges are found true, further legal action will follow. CO City Muyal confirmed that a case has come to light in which a woman accused a policeman of misbehaviour, leading to a road blockade. He said that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken against anyone found guilty.