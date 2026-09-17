Dr Dhan Singh Rawat to launch ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Srinagar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Sep: State Cabinet Minister and MLA from the Srinagar Assembly constituency Dr Dhan Singh Rawat will launch the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Srinagar on Thursday, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. He will also participate in various programmes related to public service, social welfare, youth participation and social awareness.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat will undertake a one-day visit to the Srinagar Assembly constituency on Thursday. He said that he would celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday among the people by participating in various programmes being organised in Srinagar.

As part of his tour, Dr Rawat will travel from Dehradun to Srinagar and first launch the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Under the campaign, he will participate in a blood donation camp organised by the BJP Srinagar Mandal and interact with blood donors. Thereafter, he will attend another blood donation camp organised by the Sant Nirankari Mission at the Government Girls’ Inter College, Srinagar.

Dr Rawat will then participate in the Khel Mahakumbh MLA Championship Trophy being held at the CDS General Bipin Rawat Stadium, Srikot. He will also attend a programme organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at an Anganwadi Centre in Upper Bazaar, Srinagar.

Dr Rawat will further participate in a bhajan-kirtan programme in Srinagar, the Maa Nanda Devi Ashtami Navratri Puja at the Nanda Devi Temple, and a Deepotsav programme at the Nageshwar Mahadev Temple.

Dr Rawat said that with the participation of youth and the general public, the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan would be given the form of a broad-based public movement. Through the campaign, efforts will be made to take the work and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the people and the nation to every section of society.