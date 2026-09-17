State Women’s Commission Sanctions 10 new posts in Board Meeting

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Sep: The first board meeting of the Uttarakhand State Women’s Commission for the financial year 2026–27 was held under the chairship of Kusum Kandwal at the Directorate of Women Empowerment and Child Development here today. The meeting deliberated on women’s safety, protection of rights, awareness programmes, strengthening of the commission’s functioning and a comprehensive action plan for the coming year. It was decided to create 10 new posts in the commission along with approval of several important proposals.

Addressing the meeting, Kandwal said that the state government is consistently working to ensure women’s safety, self‑reliance and a dignified life, and the commission is coordinating with the government and administration to safeguard women’s rights. She also claimed that the confidence in the commission’s functioning is steadily increasing and that the women from remote hill, rural and border areas are now approaching it with complaints and petitions. She asserted that the rising number of cases reflects that women consider the commission a reliable platform for justice and protection. She emphasised that timely assistance, legal advice and justice for every aggrieved woman is the commission’s foremost priority.

In an important development at the board meeting, the board today unanimously approved the creation of 10 new posts in view of the growing workload and expectations. The proposals for increasing the honorarium of members and raising the wages of sanitation workers were also passed. To ensure active presence in all the 13 districts, responsibilities were allocated to the three vice‑chairpersons: Aishwarya Rawat for Pauri, Tehri and Rudraprayag; Chandrakala Tiwari for Uttarkashi and Chamoli; and Shaira Bano for Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Almora and Pithoragarh.

Kandwal said that members will conduct regular public hearings, awareness programmes, inspections of One Stop Centres and activities related to protection of women’s rights in their respective districts. The board resolved that vice‑chairpersons and members will participate in hearings at One Stop Centres and coordinate with local administrations to accelerate work on women’s rights. The meeting stressed making One Stop Centres, Nari Niketan, women’s help desks, cybercrime cases and legal awareness programmes more effective.

She concluded that the true success of the commission will be when the mother in the last row, the daughter of the border region and the woman from a remote village believe with confidence that the Uttarakhand State Women’s Commission stands firmly with them.