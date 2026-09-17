Aarushi Nishank felicitated at Mumbai Lok Bhavan as “Environmental Changemaker”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mumbai, 14 Sep: Actress, Producer, Social Activist and Environmentalist Aarushi Nishank was honoured at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, by the Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma, in recognition of her sustained contribution to environmental conservation and her work as an “Environmental & Sustainability Changemaker”.

The honour recognised her efforts towards creating greater public awareness around environmental protection, sustainable living and responsible participation in conservation initiatives across India.

As a symbolic gesture celebrating the message of sustainability, Aarushi Nishank was presented a “Vruksha Gajanana”— a Lord Ganesha idol crafted from clay and black fertile soil, with eco-friendly colours. The initiative represented the harmony between India’s spiritual traditions and the responsibility to protect nature.

On the occasion, Aarushi Nishank said that environmental conservation is not merely a campaign but a collective responsibility that must become a part of everyday life.

Aarushi Nishank has been actively associated with environmental and sustainability initiatives across India, working to bring together government initiatives, civil society, communities, youth and cultural platforms for greater environmental awareness.

Her environmental journey has included participation and collaboration around several important national priorities and initiatives, including Namami Gange, Swachh Bharat Mission, climate-change awareness, river conservation, plastic pollution reduction, waste management, afforestation and sustainable living.

Through Sparsh Ganga Abhiyaan, she has worked extensively to create awareness for the cleanliness, conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga and other water bodies, while encouraging citizens and volunteers to become active participants in environmental protection.

Her recent “Plastic Se Punya” initiative further strengthens this vision by addressing plastic pollution and responsible waste management, particularly in environmentally sensitive and spiritually significant destinations such as Uttarakhand and the Char Dham region.

A distinctive aspect of Aarushi Nishank’s environmental work has been her effort to connect India’s cultural heritage, spirituality and environmental responsibility.

From river conservation and plantation drives to campaigns against plastic pollution and awareness programmes for sustainable living, her initiatives seek to transform environmental consciousness into a people’s movement.

She has also consistently emphasised the role of women, youth and communities in building a greener and more sustainable India.