The 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi came to a successful conclusion and without controversy beyond that involving dietary choices. As anticipated, it advanced global geopolitics by positioning the expanded 11-member bloc as a stabilised, non-Western—yet notably not anti-Western—anchor for the Global South. Amid escalating international friction, the summit shifted geopolitical dynamics across three critical areas.

The first involved reaching consensus amid severe conflict. Despite sharp divisions over wars in Ukraine and West Asia, Indian host negotiators achieved a major diplomatic breakthrough by securing the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration. The text navigated intense polarisation by calling for “maximum restraint” and protecting civilian infrastructure without directly assigning blame or naming specific superpowers. Crucially, the summit functioned as a vital backchannel for de-escalation; it facilitated the highest-level bilateral meeting between West Asian rivals Iran and the UAE since their regional conflict intensified. More is expected to come of it.

Financial multipolarity has also been accelerated. The summit explicitly rejected a single, unified BRICS currency, but significantly advanced alternative global financial architectures. The member states pledged to double down on national sovereignty by expanding local-currency settlement mechanisms and fostering interoperability between digital payment networks, such as India’s UPI and Brazil’s Pix. This pragmatic push reduces reliance on the US dollar for cross-border investments, subtly adjusting the leverage of Western economic sanctions without prompting an aggressive, direct confrontation.

Another important focus was on rejecting western trade pressures. Responding to unilateral economic measures, including escalating tariff policies from Washington, the declaration united half of the world’s population in a firm pushback against protectionism. At the same time, the alliance established a unified Global South framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance, ensuring emerging economies actively shape technology standards rather than relying entirely on Western or Silicon Valley frameworks. This is in line with PM Modi’s approach on the subject.

Through calculated restraint and an emphasis on multi-alignment, the New Delhi summit demonstrated that an expanded BRICS can bridge deep internal rifts to project a cohesive, polycentric world order. With China taking over the BRICS leadership after this, it will be interesting to see how these advances are factored into that nation’s foreign policy. Will PM Modi’s balanced diplomacy serve the organisation’s purpose or will it be given a different direction considering China’s own compulsions – both, internal and external? Will the discussion on the sidelines of the summit bring about bilateral policy advancements in the general tone of the organisation and the summit? Time will tell.