Gandhian Alternative

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Prime Minister Modi, in their conversations, reiterates the need for negotiating global peace in the current perspective. This is none other than an extension of the Indian political philosophy of ahimsa advocated by Mahatma Gandhi.

Indeed, the prospects for global peace through the Gandhian perspective offer a transformative alternative to the modern reliance on military deterrence and political diplomacy. In an era marked by protracted conflicts, Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy shifts the focus from negative peace—the mere absence of war—to positive peace, which requires structural justice, equality, and the moral evolution of human consciousness.

At the core of the Gandhian Philosophy of Peace are the twin pillars of Satya and Ahimsa. Gandhi famously asserted that just ends can only be achieved through just means. Resolving geopolitical crises through violence is inherently self-defeating, as it corrupts the outcome and breeds further animosity. Instead, Gandhi proposed Satyagraha as a moral equivalent to war. Rather than coercing an adversary, Satyagraha seeks a conversion of the heart through love, patience, and self-suffering, establishing long-term reconciliation rather than temporary truces.

Furthermore, Gandhi recognised that global instability is fundamentally tied to socio-economic disparities. Through his vision of Sarvodaya, he argued that enduring peace is impossible as long as systemic exploitation persists. The Gandhian economic model advocates for decentralisation and the principle of Trusteeship, where the wealthy view their resources as goods held in trust for society. By shifting away from hyper-consumerism toward self-reliant, cooperative communities, nations can eliminate the aggressive resource competition that triggers international rivalries.

In the 21st century, the prospects of this framework depend heavily on individual and collective action. Modern institutions like the United Nations echo elements of this humanistic approach by prioritising human rights and diplomacy. However, a true breakthrough requires total disarmament and a universal rejection of nuclear brinkmanship. While critics often dismiss Gandhian pacifism as utopian, historic movements—from the American Civil Rights movement led by Martin Luther King Jr to the anti-apartheid struggle of Nelson Mandela—prove its practical efficacy. Ultimately, global peace remains a viable prospect if humanity courageously embraces Gandhi’s premise: peace does not begin at the negotiation table of superpowers, but within the transformed hearts of individuals. Perhaps this approach may be attempted – it would be so much better than blind annihilation of innocent humans in conflicts where all sense of proportion has been lost.