U’chal Varsity ranked 62nd in India in World University Rankings 2027

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Uttaranchal University has achieved a significant milestone in its journey towards global academic recognition with its debut in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027. In India, Uttaranchal University has secured the 62nd position. Globally, 3,146 institutions from 131 countries participated in the rankings.

In its first appearance in the prestigious global ranking, the University has secured a position in the 1001-1200 global rank band, marking an important milestone in its growing international academic presence and institutional journey during its Silver Jubilee Year. Uttaranchal University has demonstrated strong performance in key international indicators, ranking 650th globally in Research Quality. In India, the University ranks 19th in Research Quality and 20th in International Outlook, reflecting its growing research strength and global engagement.

Uttaranchal University’s entry into the THE World University Rankings 2027 reflects its sustained efforts towards academic excellence, research and innovation, quality enhancement, internationalisation, and global engagement. The recognition provides an important benchmark for the University’s continuing institutional development and its efforts to strengthen its international visibility and academic standing.

THE World University Rankings 2027 also reflect the rapidly evolving landscape of global higher education, including the growing prominence of Asian universities. Against this dynamic international backdrop, Uttaranchal University’s debut in the global rankings represents a significant milestone in its institutional journey. The achievement reflects the collective contribution and sustained efforts of the University’s leadership, faculty members, researchers, students, and administrative and professional teams.

The University’s top leadership expressed immense pride in this achievement and congratulated the entire University community for this important global recognition.

President Jitender Joshi, Vice President Ankita Joshi, Executive Director (Student Affairs & IT) Dr. Abhishek Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dharam Buddhi, and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajesh Bahuguna acknowledged the collective efforts of the University’s stakeholders in contributing to this milestone.

The leadership recognised the significant contribution of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in strengthening institutional quality processes and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. IQAC’s sustained efforts in quality benchmarking, systematic documentation, data-driven decision-making, internationalisation, academic quality enhancement, and research-related processes have supported the University’s participation in recognised ranking and assessment frameworks.

Special appreciation was extended to Er. Rajesh Deorari, Director, IQAC; Er. Sudhir Jugran, Assistant Manager, IQAC; and all faculty and staff members for their dedicated efforts, meticulous documentation, and valuable contribution towards strengthening institutional performance, quality processes, and global visibility.