SBS University hosts ‘Echoes of Punjab’ Musical Evening

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU), Dehradun, hosted “Echoes of Punjab”, an evening of Punjabi folk music, as part of the 33rd “Events Outside Punjab” programme organised by the Department of Languages, Government of Punjab.

Singers Yakoob and Rangle Sardar brought the audience to its feet with scintillating performances that combined soulful singing with infectious energy. Celebrating Punjab’s rich musical traditions, the artistes drew enthusiastic applause as students, faculty, staff and guests joined in the spirit of the evening.

The musical evening promoted Punjabi language and cultural heritage beyond Punjab, offering the University community an opportunity to experience the warmth and vibrancy of Punjabi folk music.

Yugal Kishor Pant, IAS, was the Chief Guest. Distinguished guests included Dr. A. S. Brar and Sardarni Harinder Pal Kaur, Members, Board of Governors, SBSU; S. Jaswant Singh Zafar, Director, Department of Languages, Government of Punjab; Amrinder Singh, Assistant Director; and Dr. Sukhdarshan Singh and Harpreet Singh, Research Officers of the Department. Prominent citizens and social workers also attended.

Presiding over the programme, Prof. (Dr.) J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, SBSU, welcomed the guests and artistes and highlighted the role of universities in encouraging cultural appreciation alongside academic learning. He spoke about folk music’s close connection with rural life and encouraged students to learn about and preserve the languages, songs and stories of their communities.

The event was attended by S.P. Singh, Chairman, Gaurav Bharati Shiksha Sansthan; Dr. Gaurav Deep Singh, President, SBSU; Dr. Deepak Sahni, Registrar; Prof. Maneesh Arora, Dean, Student Welfare; Prof. Veerma Ram, Director, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology; Urmi Chaurasia, Controller of Examinations; and Zorawar Singh, Manager, along with Deans, Heads of Departments, in-charges, faculty members, students and staff.

The evening concluded on a celebratory note, encouraging cultural exchange and appreciation of India’s diverse linguistic and musical heritage.