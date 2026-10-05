Contrasting Responses

The mid-air heroism of Indian-origin pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 has become the latest flashpoint in Indian politics, drawing sharp accusations from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the stance of the opposition. The narrative surrounding a “political ecosystem” blocking opposition praise is central to this debate, though the actual political response varies significantly across party lines.

The BJP has publicly targeted Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders for their lack of immediate public statements commending the pilot. Ruling party spokespeople and right-leaning commentators question if the opposition feels “political discomfort” because Captain Machchhar is a devout Hindu who noted he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the struggle, or due to his Gujarati and Brahmin identity.

Contrary to claims of a total opposition blockade, major leaders within the INDIA bloc have publicly acknowledged the pilot’s bravery. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal both issued statements commending Machchhar’s valour and wishing him a speedy recovery. The criticism from the BJP has primarily narrowed in on Rahul Gandhi’s specific social media silence rather than a blanket opposition ban.

Critics have pointed out that prominent left-leaning and opposition-aligned digital influencers were slow or absent in posting about the incident on platforms like X. In contrast, pro-government handles heavily amplified Captain Machchhar’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the pilot called his “biggest inspiration” from his hospital bed.

The controversy slots into broader narrative strategies ahead of state and general elections in India. The ruling party strategy will likely use the incident to reinforce its image as the sole defender of national pride and cultural values, painting critics as inherently detached from “defenders of Bharat”. It will frame opposition hesitation as an attempt to avoid taking sides in issues involving Israel (the flight was bound for Tel Aviv) or religious extremism, aiming to polarise voter segments. It is already leveraging the pilot’s cultural expressions (e.g., the Hanuman Chalisa) to consolidate the Hindu voter base and brand the opposition’s digital ecosystem as counter-cultural.