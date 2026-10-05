Changing weather enhances Mussoorie’s beauty; tourists thrilled amidst the clouds

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 4 Oct: The shifting weather in Mussoorie has heightened the thrill of tourism. On Sunday, amidst a mix of sunshine and passing clouds, cool breeze, and mist-covered mountains, tourists were seen thoroughly enjoying the weather at major spots, including the Mall Road. The changing weather added a special charm to Mussoorie’s valleys, while the cool atmosphere became a major draw for tourists seeking relief from the heat of the plains. The Mall Road bustled with tourist activity throughout the day; some were seen strolling with their families, while others captured happy moments by taking selfies and photographs amidst the clouds.

Due to the sudden drop in temperature, many tourists resorted to wearing warm clothing. The sight of clouds playing hide-and-seek with the mountains particularly thrilled the visitors.

Tourists arriving from Delhi noted that while the heat persists in the plains, the weather in Mussoorie has completely transformed. They are thoroughly enjoying the cool breeze, the movement of clouds, and the pleasant mountain environment. Visitors remarked that this change in weather has further enhanced Mussoorie’s beauty, doubling the joy of their family outing.

Sandeep Singh, a tourist who arrived in Mussoorie with his family from Punjab, mentioned that they were visiting for the weekend. Although they faced traffic jams on the Dehradun-Mussoorie route due to heavy vehicle volume, the weather and natural scenery upon arrival helped them shake off the fatigue of the journey. They remarked that the view of Mussoorie amidst the clouds looked stunning, and enjoying this weather with family was a memorable experience.

The changing weather brought a boost to Mussoorie’s tourism sector. A steady flow of tourists was observed along Mall Road, Camel’s Back Road, and other major tourist attractions. The bustle of visitors brought smiles to the faces of hoteliers, restaurateurs, shopkeepers, and others associated with the tourism industry. Thanks to the pleasant weather, tourists were seen spending extended periods exploring the outdoors and shopping in local markets.

The arrival of a large number of tourists, eager to enjoy the weekend and the weather, led to increased traffic pressure on the Dehradun-Mussoorie route. Vehicle speeds slowed down in various sections, and traffic jams occurred at several points. Despite this, the tourists remained enthusiastic about Mussoorie’s natural beauty and the changing weather. All in all, the clouds and cool breeze on Sunday added a special charm to Mussoorie’s tourism season.