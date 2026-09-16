Disunited Kingdom?

It has been a long ongoing process and, now, a historic push for self-determination is transforming British politics. The nationalist leaders of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland recently signed a joint pact in Cardiff demanding the right to hold independence referendums, claiming that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end”. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has firmly rejected these demands, setting the stage for a major constitutional crisis. It is ironic that a small island comprises ‘nations’, is deeply integrated and, yet, is fractured on the basis of ethnicity and language.

Rejoining the European Union is one of the central incentives for the secessionist demand – a central goal for the nationalist coalition. Scotland and Wales envision entering the EU as sovereign nations, while Northern Ireland would seamlessly rejoin by unifying with the Republic of Ireland. This would restore access to the single market and revive freedom of movement.

There is also the desire for full self-determination. Secession grants complete legislative autonomy. Decisions over foreign policy, defence, and local economies would shift entirely away from London to Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast. Then there is the issue of control of natural resources. Devolved nations would directly control their wealth. Scotland could leverage North Sea oil revenues, and Wales could secure profits from its lucrative Crown lands and offshore wind farms.

On the other hand, there is the likelihood of severe economic instability. Breaking away threatens vital financial lifelines. All three nations rely heavily on Westminster’s funding structures to sustain public services. Wales faces highly vulnerable independent economic prospects, and creating an entirely new currency and trade regulatory framework carries massive financial risks.

There is also the prospect of trade and border friction. Secession would establish hard international trade borders with England—the primary economic partner for all three regions. Friction along these trade routes could devastate local supply chains and cross-border businesses. The subsequent political polarisation and social unrest is also going to be extremely disruptive. Forcing a breakup could destabilise fragile local majorities. In Northern Ireland, a push for Irish reunification risks reigniting historic sectarian tensions with Unionist communities. Furthermore, recent polling highlights that none of these nations command a definitive, overwhelming majority for independence yet, threatening deep domestic gridlock.

As always, it is more the ambitions of local politicians in these regions powering the demand, rather than any understanding of cultural, historic and economic realities. There is little space for a return to the medieval ages when royals fought for dominance. The smarter move would be for the UK to return to the EU, with far stricter controls on immigration.