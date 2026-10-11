CBSE Capacity Building Prog held at Asian School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Oct: The Asian School, Dehradun, hosted a two-day CBSE Capacity Building Programme on “Critical and Creative Thinking Skills” (CCTS) on 9 and 10 October. Attended by 58 passionate educators from schools across the region, the workshop was facilitated by distinguished resource persons Sarabjit Singh and Dr Swati Bhardwaj.

​Through hands-on activities, case studies, and collaborative sessions, the programme equipped teachers with innovative pedagogical tools to steer classrooms away from rote learning and toward inquiry-driven, competency-based education. Participants explored practical ways to design thought-provoking questions, encourage divergent thinking, and integrate problem-solving across disciplines. The initiative reflects The Asian School’s steadfast commitment to ongoing teacher enrichment and progressive education.