Celebrating 90 Glorious Years of St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun

150 Years of Patrician Brothers in India: A Legacy of Light, A Journey of Grace

By Praveen Chandok

When the gentle waves of the Bay of Bengal first welcomed the Patrician Brothers in 1875, little did anyone know that a transformative legacy was about to take root in Indian soil. It was not merely the arrival of missionaries; it was the beginning of a quiet revolution in education, values, and service. This year, as we commemorate 150 years of the Patrician Brothers’ presence in India, we pause to reflect on a story that spans not just time, but generations of hearts touched, minds enlightened, and futures shaped.

The seeds were sown when Brothers Ignatius Price, Paul Hughes and Fintan Parkinson stepped onto the shores of Madras, responding to a call by the then Vicar Apostolic, Dr Stephen Fennelly. Their mission was to care for orphaned children of European descent, but the roots of their compassion and discipline soon spread far and wide, transcending boundaries of race, class, and creed. From humble beginnings at Condichetty Street and later Elphinstone House in Adyar, the Patrician Brothers began weaving a remarkable tapestry of educational excellence and spiritual guidance across the subcontinent.

It is within this vast glorious legacy that St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun, holds a place of deep pride. Founded in 1934 by Brother Adrian Keogh, the school emerged in the serene Doon Valley as a sanctuary of learning, ethics, and holistic development. From a modest enrolment of 93 students in an old bungalow, SJA has flourished into one of India’s most esteemed institutions with over 3500 students, six science laboratories, a modern computer centre, a well-stocked library, and the iconic Horseshoe open-air theatre that echoes with memories of countless performances and celebrations.

As SJA celebrates its 90th year, this milestone beautifully aligns with the sesquicentennial celebrations of the Patrician Brothers in India – a convergence of history and hope. The school community is witnessing a year-long celebration that transcends ceremony and becomes a soulful tribute to the spirit of its founders. At the helm is the dynamic and compassionate Principal, Brother Joseph M Joseph, whose vision and leadership have infused the celebrations with grace, reverence, and grandeur. Together with Reverend Brother Joseph C Carroll, a towering figure who has shaped generations at SJA, and the ever-committed Vice Principal Brother Astinus Kujur, the school stands united in honouring its heritage and looking ahead with renewed purpose.

The celebrations have rekindled deep nostalgia. The school’s corridors, once echoing with the morning footsteps of children in polished shoes and the cadence of “Udyamo hi Param Pooja”, now resonate with the laughter and embraces of returning alumni, who find themselves drawn back to their alma mater, their sacred second home. Their stories – of friendships forged, lessons learned, and dreams awakened – are woven into the very fabric of this institution.

Equally significant is the role of the beloved teachers, who have been the soul of this academy. Their unwavering dedication, silent sacrifices, and deep love have nurtured thousands. For many Josephites, a teacher’s gentle encouragement or a Brother’s firm moral compass became the turning point in life’s journey.

But this is not just SJA’s story. It is the larger story of the Patrician spirit, born of the vision of Bishop Daniel Delany, who in 1808 founded the Congregation of the Brothers of St Patrick in Ireland. It is the story of Brothers who wore their green sashes with pride, not just as a habit, but as a symbol of service and faith. It is the story of Brother Vincent McEvoy braving monsoons across Kerala in search of vocations; of Brother Aloysius, Brother Bernard, and others who laboured in silence, leaving indelible footprints in schools from Madras to Mussoorie, from Meerut to Binnaguri.

It is also the story of the shifts in time- when from serving colonial orphanages, the Patrician schools opened their gates to independent India’s children, adapting curricula, embracing Indian culture, and becoming part of the country’s educational renaissance. The motto, “Christus in Corde Omnium” – Christ in the Heart of All – remains the eternal guiding light, transcending religious boundaries to embody love, inclusion, and justice.

As we celebrate 150 years of Patrician Brothers in India, we remember not only the names in history books but also the unsung heroes- those who taught in quiet classrooms, those who built campuses brick by brick, and those who prayed in silence for each student’s success.

And as St Joseph’s Academy celebrates its 90th year, it does so not merely with banners and events, but with a deeper awareness of its responsibility to the legacy it inherits. It stands today not just as a school, but as a living cathedral of values, where every student walks with confidence, not just in intellect but in character.

May this celebration be a bridge between the glorious past and a luminous future. May the spirit of the Patrician Brothers continue to inspire generations to come. And may every Josephite, wherever they may be, always carry a part of this sacred journey in their heart.

Because once a Josephite, always a Josephite.

(Praveen Chandhok is former President (2021-2023, 2015-2017) of the SJA Alumni Association, Dehradun)