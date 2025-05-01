Portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams open for season

CM performs special worship at Gangotri, Yamunotri Dhams

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi, 30 Apr: The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham were opened for devotees this morning on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chanting and rituals. With this, the Char Dham Yatra 2025 in Uttarakhand officially began today. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the opening ceremonies at both Dhams, performing the first worship in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He prayed for the successful organisation of the Yatra and also for the prosperity and well-being of the nation and the state. Dhami has become the first CM to attend the opening of the portals of Yamunotri Dham.

At the time of the opening of the portals, a helicopter was pressed into service to shower flower-petals over the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples.

As per religious traditions, the festive palanquin of Mother Ganga reached Gangotri Dham from the Bhairav temple in Bhairav Valley early this morning. The portals of Gangotri temple were opened for devotees at 10.30 a.m. following special worship and Abhishek (ritual bathing). On the other hand, the palanquin of Mother Yamuna was carried from Kharsali, the winter seat of the deity, to Yamunotri Dham, led by Lord Shanidev. The portals of Yamunotri Dham were opened at 11.55 a.m. with due religious rituals and Vedic chants. Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad witnessed the Akhand Jyoti and earned religious merit by bathing in the holy waters of the Ganga and Yamuna.

During the opening ceremonies of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, the CM bowed before Mother Ganga and Mother Yamuna and performed special worship at both the temples. He also sought blessings from the palanquins of Folk Deities that had arrived at both Dhams. Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that the Char Dham Yatra has been formally opened for the season on the sacred occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. He described Uttarakhand’s Char Dhams as great centres of faith for devotees nationwide and internationally and observed that every devotee aspires to undertake the pilgrimage. He also mentioned the extensive arrangements made in the state to ensure a safe and well-organised yatra, with all necessary facilities provided for pilgrims’ convenience. He further asserted that special attention is being given to traffic management for the Yatra.

The CM also stressed that, in keeping with the tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, efforts are being made to ensure that pilgrims depart from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, both, with divine blessings and a memorable personal experience. He also called for collective participation in the Green and Clean Char Dham Yatra initiative.

MLA Suresh Chauhan, Gangotri Temple Committee President Dharmanand Semwal, Secretary Suresh Semwal, former MLA Vijay Pal Sajwan, BJP District President Nagendra Chauhan, Kishore Bhatt, District Magistrate, Uttarkashi, Meherban Singh Bisht, Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobhal, along with other officials, were present at Gangotri Dham on this occasion. Chief Development Officer, Uttarkashi, SL Semwal, SDM Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, Yamunotri Temple Committee Vice President Sanjeev Uniyal and Secretary Sunil Uniyal were also present at Yamunotri Dham during the ceremony.