Gov calls for making Road Safety a Mass Movement

Road Safety Seminar held at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in a Road Safety Seminar organised at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Addressing the seminar, the Governor said that road safety is not limited to traffic rules alone but is deeply connected to public awareness, collective responsibility, and responsible behaviour of citizens.

He appealed to all departments, educational institutions, media, and social organisations to turn road safety into a mass movement, so that a natural sense of discipline and responsibility develops among the public regarding traffic rules.

Specifically addressing school children, the Governor encouraged them to become brand ambassadors of road safety, to spread awareness among their families and communities, and to lead by example through their own adherence to safety norms.



He noted that the challenges of road safety are even more complex in a hill state like Uttarakhand. The region’s geographical structure—narrow and winding roads, steep slopes, and changing weather—significantly increases the risk of road accidents. In such circumstances, caution, restraint, and strict adherence to rules are essential for saving lives. Wearing helmets, using seat belts, and following speed limits can be life-saving measures.

The Governor emphasised the need for everyone to follow traffic rules and called for strict action against violators. He stated that road safety is not solely the responsibility of the government or administration but a moral duty of every citizen.



During the seminar, Dr Devendra Singh, Director of the Central Road Transport Organisation, and Technical Officer Prashant Khadge shared important insights related to road safety. They stressed that road safety should not merely be about rules but must become an integral part of every individual’s lifestyle. They pointed out that negligence and violation of rules are major causes of road accidents in India.

On this occasion, the event convener Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay shed light on the objectives and background of the seminar. He stated that the simplest way to reduce accidents is for everyone to learn and follow traffic rules. He appealed to the government to take effective steps to educate people about these rules and ensure their implementation. He also requested the Governor to include road safety education in the school curriculum.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Gaurav Sanjay gave an audio-visual presentation highlighting the personal, familial, social, and economic impacts of road accidents. He urged the youth to always wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and use seat belts while driving four-wheelers.

The event was attended by Padma Shri awardee Prem Chand Sharma, ADG V Murugesan, Dr Sudha Rani Pandey, other distinguished guests, and a large number of school students.