DIS students inspired by ‘Phule: A Story of Savitribai and Jyotirao’

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 May: Students of Doon International School recently watched ‘Phule: A Story of Savitribai and Jyotirao’, a powerful film that portrays the inspiring journey of Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai, as they fought against child marriage, Sati pratha, caste discrimination and the marginalisation of women. The film highlights Jyotirao’s courageous decision to educate his wife, which became the foundation of a greater movement for women’s empowerment and social reform. Savitribai, once educated, became a beacon of hope for many, dedicating her life to uplifting those in need. The movie delivers a strong moral message about the importance of education, equality, religious harmony, and the courage to challenge societal norms. Pratik Gandhi delivers an exceptional performance as Jyotirao, bringing depth and dignity to the role, while Anant Mahadevan’s direction and the film’s melancholic score creates a lasting emotional impact. Though a few scenes could have been better paced, the film resonates as a tribute to equality, education, and women’s empowerment.

For DIS students, it was more than a viewing— they were deeply moved by the story and found inspiration in how a single step towards education led to a powerful wave of change.