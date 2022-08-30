Celebrations held on completion of ten years of Sunrise Academy’s College of Education

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Aug: College of Education of Sunrise Academy completed its ten years of existence and to mark this occasion a three-day cultural festival was held from 26 August. The celebrations included a series of a 3- Day Cultural and Academic Ventures Spanning through 26-28 August 2022. The first day was dedicated To A Talent Show (Abhivyakti) showcasing drawing skills and craftmanship of budding teachers in rangoli designing, poster making, jewellery making and mehendi competition. The first day celebrations were graced by presence of Sadhna Sharma, senior journalist as chief guest. The second day of the festival was dedicated to the cultural fest titled Anuranjini in which students participated in various dance performances. The Chief Guest for the day was Padma Shri Dr Madhuri Barthwal. In addition, on the second day, a seminar was also organised on New Education Policy (NEP 2020) and its and its role in nation building.

The inaugural session of the seminar was graced by the presence of esteemed chief guest Prof Durgesh Pant, DG UCOST, guest of honour Dr Sunil Kumar, Registrar of Gurukul Kangri University Haridwar. The keynote speaker on this occasion was Dr Rajesh Naithani Pro VC, Himalaya University Dehradun while the valedictory session was presided by Dr AK Dimri senior regional director Regional Centere IGNOU Dehradun as chief guest for the session.

In the session, eminent resource persons were Dr Reena Uniyal Tiwari, associate professor DAV PG College Dehradun, Dr Bindu Sharma and Dr Ena Banerjee. An online message of former Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was also read out on the occasion.

The seminar was attended by learned scholars from various teacher education institutions of Dehradun.

On this occasion Board of Directors member, Vidushi Nishank, MD Pooja Pokhriyal, Principal BEd Ponam Sharma, Faculty members BEd and many students and teachers were present.