Gov appreciates Cantt Board renovation of Dr Ambedkar’s statue

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 28 Aug: Dehradun Cantonment Board Chairman Brig Anirban Dutta and CEO Abhinav Kumar called on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan.

Brig Dutta presented a photo of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue installed in Garhi Cantt’s Kilbilia Park, to the Governor.

The Governor had requested the CEO, Cantt Board, to renovate the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and give it a better appearance.

Appreciating the CEO for this initiative, the Governor felicitated him with a memento.

It is worth mentioning that the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who visited Uttarakhand in December 2021, had commented on the small size of this statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. When the Governor came to know about this, he immediately requested the CEO Cantt for the renovation of this statue, who responded quickly the appropriate action.