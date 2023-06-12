Celebrations to mark 135th Founder’s Day at Wynberg-Allen School

By Our Staff Reporter
Mussoorie, 11 Jun: Wynberg–Allen School, Mussoorie, commemorated its 135th Founders’ Day on Sunday. Deepak Bhojwani, former Ambassador of India to Columbia, Venezuela, and Cuba, and Shyella Bhojwani, an alumna graced the occasion as guests of honour.
The celebration started with the Founder’s Day service in Sir Kirby Laing Auditorium. The principal, L Tindale, welcomed the members of the Board of Management, alumni, parents, and guests before the opening prayers. Thereafter the junior school presented the hymn ‘Bigger than the fear that surrounds me’ and the senior school choir presented “The ‘Goodness of God’.
After the school pledge, the chief guest addressed the august gathering. The Founder’s Day cake was then cut by the lady guest. After the closing prayer by Pastor Lazarus Cornelius, the service ended with the singing of the school song and the national anthem.
A “Swimming Gala’ was also organised in the Allen Swimming Pool as part of the Founder’s Day celebrations, where participants showed their swimming skills. The main attraction of the event were the races. The celebration concluded with a fancy fair in the evening and bumper prizes.
Besides members of the governing body of the school, students, and parents, the other dignitaries present on the occasion were A. Phillips, Rev. E. Templeton, Rev. A. Templeton, Naresh Kumar (IRPS), Principal, Oak Grove School, Mussoorie, J. Mukherjee, Principal, Mussoorie Public School, Manoranjan Tripathi, Ajay Mark, B. Mishra, Archana Tripathi, and many others.
Speaking on the occasion, the principal thanked all the parents and the students for their enthusiastic participation during the celebrations.
