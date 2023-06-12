Celebrations to mark 135th Founder’s Day at Wynberg-Allen School

Wynberg

Allen

School

135th

Day

Founder’s

Day

school

school

school

Founder’s

Day

school

Allen

Founder’s

Day

celebrations

school

School

School

Mark

celebrations

, Mussoorie, commemorated itsFounders’on Sunday. Deepak Bhojwani, former Ambassador of India to Columbia, Venezuela, and Cuba, and Shyella Bhojwani, an alumna graced the occasion as guests of honour.The celebration started with theservice in Sir Kirby Laing Auditorium. The principal, L Tindale, welcomed the members of the Board of Management, alumni, parents, and guests before the opening prayers. Thereafter the juniorpresented the hymn ‘Bigger than the fear that surrounds me’ and the seniorchoir presented “The ‘Goodness of God’.After thepledge, the chief guest addressed the august gathering. Thecake was then cut by the lady guest. After the closing prayer by Pastor Lazarus Cornelius, the service ended with the singing of thesong and the national anthem.A “Swimming Gala’ was also organised in theSwimming Pool as part of the, where participants showed their swimming skills. The main attraction of the event were the races. The celebration concluded with a fancy fair in the evening and bumper prizes.Besides members of the governing body of the, students, and parents, the other dignitaries present on the occasion were A. Phillips, Rev. E. Templeton, Rev. A. Templeton, Naresh Kumar (IRPS), Principal, Oak Grove, Mussoorie, J. Mukherjee, Principal, Mussoorie Public, Manoranjan Tripathi, Ajay, B. Mishra, Archana Tripathi, and many others.Speaking on the occasion, the principal thanked all the parents and the students for their enthusiastic participation during the