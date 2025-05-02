Census Googly

By announcing its intention to hold a caste census along with the upcoming Census, the BJP has deprived Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders of a major electoral campaign issue. While Gandhi can claim to have pressured the Government into accepting the demand, he will be denied the opportunity to arouse caste sentiments at election meetings. In that context, it can be said that the coming Bihar assembly elections have more to do with the government’s decision than any pressure applied by the opposition. The election can now be contested on the basis of other more relevant issues.

The issue more relevant is when the regular census will take place, because much data other than just the number of castes is required by the nation’s planners on the basis of which to formulate development and other policies. Considering the considerable time that has passed since the last census, there is bound to be some surprising information, good and bad. States, particularly of the South, are concerned about the demographic trends and the direction these will take Indian democracy. The correlation between caste, social and economic mobility may open the eyes of many a politician stuck in the morass of hidebound ideology.

Till the information becomes available, the opposition will now begin raising the demand for proportional reservations more vociferously. It will also continue with the allegation that the BJP would end reservations if it acquires the number of seats in Parliament to do so. The Bihar elections will show how much traction these issues will find with the voters. Under PM Modi, the effort has been to make development policies the central issue, as these are what will provide real and productive jobs, and a better quality of life. This is also because the Union Government has a pretty good record on this score, with almost negligible charges of corruption. It is significant that few opposition leaders challenge the government on this front. The only argument offered is that such development actually benefits ‘Adani and Ambani’. It is ignored that quite a few of the projects have come up in opposition ruled states – the latest being inauguration of an Adani associated port in Kerala.

All the same, the decision on the caste census will come as a morale boost for the opposition, particularly the Congress, which was much needed. The coming months will show how intelligently this is taken advantage of on the electoral stage.