St George’s College holds Investiture Ceremony

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 30 Apr: The Investiture Ceremony for this year was organised at St George’s College, here, today. The programme began with a prayer led by Rajveer Singh of Class 8. Parth Mehrotra of Class 10 introduced the Chief Guest, Brigadier Harish Kumar Sethi, who was welcomed with a potted plant.

This was followed by lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Brigadier Sethi, Principal Brother Ramesh Amalanathan, and Vice-Principal Brother Felix Kumar. The School Choir presented ‘Heroes’, a song of inspiration.

The Chief Guest presided over the Investiture and Oath taking Ceremony.

The four House Captains are Somil Kumar Jhunjhunwala, Captain of Cullen’s House; Aarush Dang, Captain of Gateley’s House; Aarnav Rana, Captain of Marthins’ House, and Felix Siby Kurian, Captain of Tapsell’s House.

The Vice–Captains are Utsav Pathak, Vice-Captain of Cullen’s House; Dhruv Raj, Vice-Captain of Gateley’s House; Tanishk Dev Nagta, Vice-Captain of Marthins’ House, and Arya Bikram Rana, Vice-Captain of Tapsell’s House.

Sagar Joshi is the School Head Prefect. The School Prefects are Parth Agarwal, Ridam Gupta, Aditya Tandon, Sanath Joshi, Tejas Aujla, Ansh Varshney, Adhyan Taparia, Ehsaas Redhu and Izhaan Sheeraj.

Shubh Verma is President of the Cultural Committee. Vice-President of the Cultural Committee is Shaksham Tekriwal, while its members are Parth Seth, Vedant Singhal, Aarav Puri, Christopher D’Souza, Krishna Bhatt, Shreyansh Rawat and Maanvinder Sheoran.

Om Rajput is President of The Editorial Board, while the members Pradarsh Ghezta, Jayant Jain, Achintya Srivastava, Krishnam Grover, Shubhashish Gupta, Siddhant Sharma and Ayushmaan Aron.

Rodas Bhatia is President of the Debating Society, while Nikunj Dhandaria is the Secretary. Other appointments are: President of Multimedia Board – Akshat Agarwal; Secretary of Multimedia Board – Vedant Agrawal; Members of Multimedia Board – Ritwik Tekriwal and Aarav Agarwal. The ‘Compassion Crew’ comprises President, Ram Mittal, Vice-President, Ruben Passi, and Case Coordinator, Snehil Rai. Members of the Compassion Crew are Bhavik Gupta, Naitik Verma, Sanskar Goel, Vinamra Mehra, Yug Singhal, Aditya Sharma, Abhishek Garg, Rehaan Saluja, Manvinder Sinh Gohil, Sushant Kumar, Avya Kathuria and Nakul Pal.

In his address to the gathering, Brigadier Harish Kumar Sethi congratulated the newly elected members of the Student Council Body and urged them to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them.

Sagar Joshi, School Head Prefect, proposed the Vote of Thanks.

The ceremony ended with The School Song and the National Anthem.

The Investiture Ceremony 2025 was successfully conducted under the supervision of Brother Ramesh Amalanathan (Principal), Brother Felix Kumar (Vice-Principal and Sports Secretary), Mark Gonsalves (Senior Coordinator), Deepali Ballabh (Cultural Coordinator), Anand Thapa (Sports Coordinator) and Bhavnesh Negi.