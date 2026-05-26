Education is strongest foundation for progress: Dhami

CM inaugurates development projects worth Rs 89 lakhs in Khatima

Garhwal Post Bureau

Khatima, 25 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated several development projects at the block office premises here in Khatima today. These projects are aimed at strengthening education, youth empowerment and public amenities. The projects, completed at a cost of Rs 89 lakhs, were formally dedicated by the CM to the people and, on the occasion, he asserted that the state government is consistently working towards ensuring a bright future for the youth, quality education and the creation of a healthy society.

On this occasion, Dhami inaugurated the modern ‘Didi Ki Library’ constructed at a cost of Rs 55 lakhs, a renovated and modernised gymnasium building worth Rs 7.50 lakhs, and the modernisation of the block auditorium completed at a cost of Rs 26.50 lakhs. He said these facilities would prove highly beneficial for students, youth and the general public, giving new momentum to educational development in the region.

The CM also emphasised that education is the strongest foundation of any society’s progress. The newly established library in Khatima would serve as a vital centre of knowledge for students and youth preparing for competitive examinations. Equipped with modern facilities, the library would provide a peaceful and conducive environment for study, enabling young people to prepare more effectively for their goals. He noted that many talented students from rural and border areas are deprived of quality study facilities due to lack of resources, and the new library would be a boon for them. With books and study material available, it would support preparation for higher education and competitive examinations, becoming not just a collection of books but a powerful medium to realise the aspirations of youth.

Dhami asserted that the government is committed to women’s empowerment, and in this spirit the library would be operated by women from self‑help groups, thereby enhancing their income. He reiterated that the government’s endeavour is to ensure that every youth in the state progresses according to their talent and capability, with strengthened educational infrastructure and expanded modern study facilities. He added that the library in Khatima would play a significant role in shaping the future of thousands of students in the coming years.

The CM described the renovation and modernisation of the gymnasium building as an important initiative for the youth and stated that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. The gymnasium, equipped with modern instruments and better facilities, would encourage young people towards fitness, sports and health awareness. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Fit India Movement is promoting healthy lifestyles across the country, and Uttarakhand too is expanding sports and fitness facilities to inspire youth towards a disciplined, healthy and drug‑free life. The modern gymnasium would motivate local youth to adopt regular exercise, physical efficiency and a positive lifestyle.

Dhami emphasised that the state government is working equally in the fields of education, health, sports, employment and infrastructure so that the benefits of development reach every section of society. He noted that Khatima, being his home constituency, holds a special commitment for him, and efforts for its comprehensive development would continue. He stressed that through these facilities, students and youth of the region would gain a strong foundation to realise their dreams and move towards a self‑reliant future.

Among those present on the occasion were District Panchayat President Ajay Maurya, Block Pramukh Sarita Rana, Chairman of Municipal Council Ramesh Chandra Joshi, former MLA Dr Prem Singh Rana, MP representative Ravindra Rana, District President Kamal Jindal, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, SSP Ajay Ganpati, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Divesh Shasni, ADM Kaustubh Mishra, Pankaj Upadhyay, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Uttam Singh Negi, District Development Officer Sushil Mohan Dobhal along with other officials and public representatives.