Graphic Era to train Local Entrepreneurs in Modern Business Practices

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 May: Graphic Era will train small entrepreneurs in modern business practices to help them give a new direction to their businesses and access new growth opportunities. They will receive training in branding, customer outreach, digital systems, market expansion, distribution management, and overall business development.

The ‘Himalayan Grassroot Acceleration Cohort’ (HGAC) was inaugurated today at Graphic Era Deemed University to empower small enterprises associated with the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana (MUY) and connect them with the market. Chief Guest, Pro Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University and Chairman of the University’s TBI, Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma said that small enterprises are the real strength of the state’s economy, and they can become self-reliant and competitive only through proper guidance, technical support, and access to markets.

Team Lead of the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana (MUY), Govind Dhami said that with determination, innovation, and continuous efforts, small enterprises can set new examples of success.

During the four-month training programme, more than 1,000 entrepreneurs will be trained in strengthening business fundamentals, adopting digital systems, improving market access, branding, understanding government schemes and financial assistance, connecting with funding opportunities, and practical distribution management. Entrepreneurs from sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, handloom, herbal products, homestays, and tourism are participating in the programme. Special emphasis will also be given to entrepreneurial thinking, community collaboration, networking, and long-term business growth so that entrepreneurs can adapt themselves to changing market trends.

The training programme has been organised by the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of Graphic Era Deemed University in collaboration with the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana (MUY). TBI-GEU’s CEO Sarishma Dangi, Incubator Manager Harshvardhan Singh Rawat, Dr Bharti Sharma, Ankur Rawat, Swarn Shauryam Swarnkar, and Charvi Pandey along with entrepreneurs from all 13 districts of Uttarakhand were present at the programme.