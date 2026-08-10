Waverley’s old footpath blocked by fallen trees & debris in Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 9 Aug: The vital old footpath leading from Library Chowk to Waverley School in Mussoorie is currently blocked due to fallen trees and debris. Oak trees and debris have been accumulating for several days on this path, which lies beyond the Oasis Hotel road behind the Library Chowk parking area. The blockage is causing commuting difficulties for both local residents and schoolchildren. According to locals, this footpath has long provided a direct link between Library Chowk and the Waverley area, serving a large number of residents and students daily.

Although the path became completely obstructed following the collapse of trees and the accumulation of debris during the rains, no clean-up operation has been undertaken so far.

Residents allege that the municipal administration has long neglected this important footpath; it has neither been cleaned regularly nor repaired. The path is damaged in several places, and the lack of proper drainage exacerbates the situation during the rainy season. Locals emphasise that this is not merely an ordinary path but one of Mussoorie’s significant historic walkways. Its closure forces people to rely on alternative routes, causing inconvenience—particularly to children, the elderly, and local residents. They have demanded that the municipal administration immediately remove the trees and debris to reopen the path for public use.

Local Councillor Sachin Guher stated that work to clear the fallen trees and debris from the path would begin soon. He acknowledged that the route is crucial for the area. Along with the reconstruction of the path, a proposal has been submitted to construct roadside drains to ensure better rainwater drainage and prevent future damage to the route. The councillor stated that work on the construction and necessary improvements would commence as soon as the proposal is approved. Local residents have also expressed hope that the municipality will take prompt action to restore this old pedestrian path to a functional state.