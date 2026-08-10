Youth emerge as ‘Saviours’ for Stray Dogs

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 9 Aug: A group of young people has become a ray of hope for the stray dogs that often wander the city streets, unnoticed and abandoned. Volunteers from the organisation ‘Hopes for Animals’ are tirelessly dedicated to this cause—taking responsibility for treating the sick, transporting injured dogs to care centres via ambulance, and vaccinating strays against rabies.

On Sunday, these volunteers were honoured for their efforts in serving animals using their own time and resources.

At a programme held at Hotel Kenilworth, here, volunteers from ‘Hopes for Animals’ were awarded certificates for their remarkable work by the Rotary Club Mussoorie, Stotrak Hotel, and the Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association. During the event, the volunteers’ efforts were praised, and they were encouraged to continue their mission.

Ashwani Mittal, President of Rotary Club Mussoorie, stated that the humanitarian spirit with which the ‘Hopes for Animals’ volunteers serve these animals is an inspiration to society. Despite their personal commitments and busy schedules, these young people make time to help animals living on the streets. He noted that while most people simply walk past a sick or injured dog writhing in pain on the road, the organisation’s volunteers step forward to help. He highlighted that the volunteers are conducting anti-rabies vaccinations for stray dogs and ensuring care for severely ill or injured dogs by transporting them to treatment centres. Such actions exemplify sensitivity towards society and humanity.

Manish Rawat, the founder of ‘Hopes for Animals’, shared that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he witnessed two dogs struggling against hunger and illness. Their condition was critical, and there was no one to care for them. This incident inspired him to do something for animals, marking the beginning of this initiative. He explained that while the work initially started on an individual level, people gradually joined in, and the effort eventually evolved into an organisation. Today, the organisation’s team not only provides food and medical treatment to dogs but also handles rabies vaccinations, disease diagnosis, and rescues when necessary.

According to Manish Rawat, the organisation operates an animal centre in Vikasnagar. If a dog is found on the street in a critically ill or injured state, the team transports it to the centre via ambulance. There, it receives treatment and care. Once recovered, the dog is released back into the same area from which it was rescued. He mentioned that the team also visits various areas to vaccinate stray dogs. Although volunteers face numerous challenges during this process, they do not back down when they see the condition of the animals.

Rawat stated that the organisation does not receive significant financial aid from the government. Despite this, volunteers run the animal centre and rescue operations using their own resources and the help of supporters. He appealed to the government to provide financial and technical assistance to organisations working for animal welfare so that the initiative could be expanded further. He noted that with adequate resources, a larger number of stray dogs could be vaccinated and treated, thereby providing relief to the animals and reducing the risk of serious diseases like rabies.

Speakers at the event, including Mussoorie Vyapar Mandal President Rajat Agarwal, emphasised that animal welfare is a matter of responsibility, not just compassion. Through their work, the volunteers of ‘Hopes for Animals’ have conveyed the message that, if the youth of society contribute a little time and support, significant changes can be brought about in the lives of stray animals. Rotary Club President Ashwani Mittal appealed to social organisations, business owners, and the general public to step forward and support such service-oriented initiatives. He stated that honouring the volunteers serves not only to recognise their hard work but also to inspire other young people to engage in animal welfare.

Several individuals, including Manoranjan Tripathi, Deepak Agarwal, Shailendra Karnwal, Manish Goyal, and Jagjit Kukreja were present on the occasion.