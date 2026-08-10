Keep flame of patriotism burning: Dhami

CM participates in Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the “Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra” programme held at Gandhi Park, here, on Sunday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to hoist the tricolour in their homes on Independence Day and to always keep the flame of patriotism burning.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the late Indramani Badoni, a prominent leader of the Uttarakhand movement, and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by offering flowers before their statues at Ghantaghar. The Chief Minister also joined thousands of people in the Tiranga Yatra from Gandhi Park to Ghantaghar.

The Chief Minister said that the Tiranga Yatra is a celebration of national pride. The tricolour is a symbol of the self-respect of crores of Indians. Freedom fighters and brave soldiers never allowed any harm to come to the tricolour.

“We are resolved to always remain committed to protecting the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India,” he said, affirming that the spirit of patriotism is present in every particle of Devbhoomi.

Dhami added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing as a superpower. India’s economy is growing at a rapid pace. With Make in India, digital revolution and indigenous technology, India is moving towards self-reliance.

The Chief Minister stated that the morale of the Indian Army has increased under the Prime Minister’s leadership. India demonstrated its strength to the world through the surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor. The country is becoming an exporter in the defence sector. He added that Uttarakhand is not only the land of Gods but also the land of heroes. The soil of Uttarakhand has given the country countless brave soldiers. Every second family has a son deployed on the border. The state government is continuously working for the welfare of its brave soldiers, veterans, and martyrs’ families.

He added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is moving forward with the resolve of becoming a developed India by 2047. The state government is strengthening facilities such as education, health, roads, electricity, water, and air connectivity in the state. A roadmap for development has been prepared in the state through specific policies in more than 30 sectors. Due to the efforts of the double-engine government, Uttarakhand is reaching new heights of development. The state’s economy has grown exponentially, with the state’s GSDP registering a growth of 7.23 percent in the last one year. The state’s per capita income has also seen a historic increase of 41 percent.

The Chief Minister stated that more than 20,000 new industries have been established in the state. The number of startups has also increased to more than 1,750. Reverse migration in the state has increased by 44 percent, and the state is ranked first in the country in achieving sustainable development goals. The Chief Minister clarified that no one will be allowed to tamper with the original nature of Devbhoomi.

Dhami stated that the state has implemented a stringent anti-conversion law, a strict anti-riot law, and the first Uniform Civil Code in the country. The Madrasa Board has been abolished and the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority has been established. Furthermore, action has been taken against over 250 illegal madrasas that were compromising the future of children and have been closed.

The Chief Minister stated that over 13,000 acres of government land has been freed from encroachment and strict action has been taken against corrupt individuals. Following the implementation of strict anti-cheating laws, over 34,000 youth have secured government jobs in the last five years without any fraud. To empower the state’s youth as “job creators”, efforts are being made to connect them with self-employment and entrepreneurship on a large scale through various schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme, home-stays, and the Tourism Policy.

Rajya Sabha MPs Mahendra Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi, Saurabh Bahuguna, Khajan Das, MLAs Umesh Sharma Kau, Vinod Chamoli, Savita Kapoor, Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, BJP Metropolitan President Siddharth Agarwal, General Secretary Kundan Parihar, Deepti Rawat and others were present on the occasion.