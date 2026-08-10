Vidushi Nishank receives inaugural ‘Delhi Gaurav Samman-2026’

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 9 Aug: Advocate Vidushi Nishank has been honoured with the inaugural ‘Delhi Gaurav Samman-2026’ for her contributions to the fields of education, justice, literature, and social service. She received this honour in the presence of prominent national figures at a ceremony held in the auditorium of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and Library (PMSL) in New Delhi.

The award ceremony, organised jointly by the Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and the Indian Global Foundation, saw Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Governor of Rajasthan and former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, and Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha President Pt Suresh Mishra honour Vidushi Nishank.

A lawyer by profession, Vidushi Nishank is the Director of India’s first ‘Writers’ Village’ (Lekhak Gaon). Alongside her professional career, she is actively engaged in the social sector. Through the Kusum Kanta Foundation—established in memory of her late mother—she advances initiatives related to education, women’s empowerment, and social service. Her academic achievements are equally noteworthy; she is a gold medallist in law and holds an LLM degree from the University of Cambridge. Additionally, she has been a Commonwealth Scholar at the University of Oxford. Her active involvement in education, law, and social causes is viewed as an inspiring example of women’s empowerment and youth leadership.

At the ceremony, in addition to Vidushi Nishank, the ‘Delhi Gaurav Samman-2026’ was conferred upon several distinguished personalities from across the country who have made significant contributions in various fields; these included Indian classical dancer Shovana Narayan, Sandeep Marwah (from the Indian film and media industry), Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Sinha, Swami Prem Anvesh Maharaj, and Swati Garg.

Upon receiving the honour, Vidushi Nishank described it as a significant recognition—not just for herself, but also for the efforts dedicated to the education, culture, and social causes of Uttarakhand. Guests present at the event praised her work and extended their best wishes for her future endeavours.