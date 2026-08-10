Atmanirbhar MedTech: The Foundation for Affordable Healthcare & Viksit Bharat

By Jagat Prakash Nadda

India has witnessed unprecedented expansion of healthcare infrastructure over the last decade. Rapid increase in the numbers of hospitals in both government and private sector, PHCs, diagnostic centres, medical colleges in both urban and rural areas is testament to Government of India’s citizen centric policy towards ensuring health security. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has worked to make quality health care accessible to every citizen. This untiring commitment has led to a significant decline of Out of Pocket Expenses in the country from as high as 65% to 43% in the last few years.

From a newborn in a district hospital to a cancer patient in a tertiary care centre, reliable, high-quality yet affordable medical devices have become indispensable to modern healthcare. The Government is strengthening public health systems in both rural and urban areas through investments in upgradation of laboratories, critical care infrastructure, disease surveillance systems, and emergency response mechanisms under Pradhan Mantri- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the focus is now on building an Atmanirbhar MedTech ecosystem to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and resilient.

Historically, India relied heavily on imports for many sophisticated medical devices. While these technologies improved healthcare, they also contributed to higher costs, supply chain vulnerabilities and limited accessibility. Recognising this, the National Medical Devices Policy 2023 mandated to enhance domestic manufacturing capacity and capability for newer technologies so as to make the medical devices affordable and thereby reduce diagnostics cost. Government adopted a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the medical devices ecosystem through initiatives such as, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, Medical Device Parks and the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma-MedTech (PRIP) Scheme. These initiatives are creating an enabling ecosystem for manufacturing, innovation, investment and global competitiveness.

The results are encouraging. Manufacturing of more than 50 high-end medical devices has commenced under the PLI Scheme. Equally significant is the growing confidence of global investors, reflected in sustained foreign direct investment into the sector. These achievements demonstrate that India is steadily emerging as a trusted partner in the global MedTech value chain.

Beyond becoming a manufacturing hub, India is also quickly adopting medical technology advancements to improve the lives of citizens. Affordable access to advanced diagnostics, imaging systems, implants, intensive care equipment and digital health solutions significantly reduce the financial burden on patients while improving the quality and timeliness of care. Domestic manufacturing contributes directly to this objective by reducing import dependence, strengthening supply chain resilience and creating opportunities for cost efficiencies.

India’s globally recognised pharmaceutical industry, robust engineering capabilities, rapidly expanding digital public infrastructure, vibrant start-up ecosystem and skilled human resources provide a strong foundation for developing next-generation medical technologies. Emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), connected medical devices, robotics and remote diagnostics present opportunities for India to innovate for both domestic and global healthcare needs.

As Indian manufacturers expand globally, quality is also becoming the defining characteristic of Brand India MedTech. Government is focusing on strengthening regulatory systems, expanding accredited testing infrastructure, promoting clinical evidence generation and aligning with international standards to enhance both patient safety and global competitiveness.

Building a globally competitive MedTech ecosystem also requires close collaboration among Government, industry, academia, healthcare providers, start-ups and investors. Innovation flourishes when ideas move seamlessly from laboratories to manufacturing facilities and finally to patients. The Government remains committed to providing a stable and transparent policy environment that encourages research, investment, technology partnerships and ease of doing business.

As India advances towards becoming a developed nation, healthcare and economic growth will increasingly reinforce each other. A strong medical devices sector creates high-value manufacturing, skilled employment, exports and technological capability while simultaneously making healthcare more affordable, accessible and resilient.

India’s MedTech Sector, is the fourth-largest market in Asia and ranks among the top 20 globally. Presently at $15-16 Billion, the market is growing at almost 12% CAGR, making it one of the fastest growing manufacturing sector in the country. The vision of Viksit Bharat stresses on building global leadership rooted in quality, innovation and inclusivity. Government is working to ensure that technologies address India’s public health priorities—from maternal and child health to non-communicable diseases, emergency care, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and rural healthcare delivery. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadily building an Atmanirbhar MedTech ecosystem that is not merely about manufacturing devices in India; it is about empowering every citizen with timely access to quality healthcare, strengthening health security, and positioning India as a trusted global partner in advancing better health for humanity.

(The author is Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers, Government of India.)