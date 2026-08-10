Traffic chaos at ‘Pani Wala Bend’ in Mussoorie continues

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 9 Aug: The traffic jams at ‘Pani Wala Bend’ have become a bigger nuisance for commuters than the road itself on the main route connecting Mussoorie, to Dehradun. After a large section of the road was damaged by heavy rains, the Public Works Department (PWD) managed to carve into the hillside to create a makeshift passage for traffic. Due to the narrowness of the road, a one-way traffic system is in place; however, neither police personnel nor PWD staff are present on-site to manage this arrangement. Locals and tourists alike are bearing the brunt of this situation. Crossing the ‘Pani Wala Bend’ stretch—a journey that usually takes minutes—is now taking people three to four hours. Long queues of vehicles form on both sides, leaving commuters stranded in their cars for hours. Small vehicles, buses, taxis, and tourist vehicles are all getting caught in the gridlock.

A significant portion of the road near ‘Pani Wala Bend’ collapsed during the rains, threatening to severe Mussoorie’s connectivity with Dehradun. Subsequently, the PWD cut into the mountain to construct a temporary section, allowing vehicle movement to resume. While a one-way system was implemented due to the narrow road, the crucial task of traffic management was neglected. Locals allege that the responsible departments failed in this regard. In the absence of deployed police personnel, drivers attempt to move forward at their own convenience, leading to head-on confrontations between vehicles from opposite directions and causing traffic jams.

The traffic congestion issue is no longer limited to general commuters; according to locals, emergency services are also being disrupted. Ambulances traveling between Dehradun and Mussoorie are also being forced to wait in traffic jams. People argue that while ordinary vehicles might endure a few hours of delay, every minute is critical when a patient is on board. Consequently, immediate measures are required to manage traffic at the ‘Pani Wala Bend’ stretch.

A massive influx of tourists is expected in Mussoorie around 15 August. Large numbers of visitors from Delhi, the NCR, and neighbouring states arrive in the hill station during the Independence Day period, making increased vehicular pressure on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route inevitable. Locals point out that, if traffic jams lasting three to four hours are occurring at ‘Pani Wala Bend’ on ordinary days, one can easily imagine how dire the situation will become around 15 August. Unless traffic management is improved in time, it could take tourists five to six hours to travel from Dehradun to Mussoorie.

Residents state that the condition of the roads and traffic management has deteriorated to the point where, while the journey from Delhi to Dehradun takes about two and a half hours, the subsequent leg from Dehradun to Mussoorie can take five to six hours. This is causing distress to both tourists and locals. Taxi drivers report that traffic jams add several hours to a single trip, resulting in a waste of both time and fuel. Meanwhile, tourists are also frustrated by being stuck in traffic.

The pressing question remains: given that the administration and police are aware of the narrow road and the ‘one-way’ traffic system in place at ‘Pani Wala Bend’, why haven’t police personnel been deployed to regulate traffic there? People argue that a one-way system can only succeed if police personnel are present at both ends to halt traffic from one direction while allowing vehicles from the other to pass. Additionally, Public Works Department (PWD) staff should be present on-site to take immediate action regarding road conditions and traffic-related issues. Local residents have demanded that the administration immediately deploy police personnel at the ‘Pani Wala Bend’. Additionally, they have urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to station staff at the site and expedite the repair of the damaged road. Residents emphasise that, given its status as the main entry route to Mussoorie, the management of this road cannot be taken lightly.