Moving beyond restrictions to build a Scientific Dairy-Safety System

Need to launch a “Healthy Childhood—Healthy India” Campaign

By Dr Brij Mohan Sharma

First and foremost, the Government of Uttarakhand, the Food Safety Department, and all officers and personnel involved in implementing the current initiative deserve appreciation for taking firm action against fake, adulterated, synthetic and unsafe dairy products. Milk safety is directly linked to public health, nutrition and, particularly, the healthy development of children. The present action is therefore welcome. The need now is to move beyond inspections, raids and enforcement and develop a comprehensive, preventive and scientifically based dairy-safety system. In this context, Uttarakhand should consider launching a “Healthy Childhood—Healthy India” campaign, beginning with safe and quality milk.

Milk is an essential part of the Indian diet. Millions of families consume milk and products such as curd, paneer, khoa, ghee and butter regularly. For children, safe and nutritious food is especially important for healthy physical and mental development. Therefore, milk quality is not merely a matter of consumer preference; it is a matter of child health, nutritional security and public welfare.

SPECS: More than 3 Decades of Testing and Awareness

The Society of Pollution and Environmental Conservation Scientists (SPECS), Dehradun, was formally established and registered in 1994, while its work on food quality, adulteration and community-based scientific testing began during the 1990s. For more than three decades, SPECS has worked to collect and test food samples, analyse findings and communicate results to the public, media and concerned authorities.

The purpose has been not only to detect adulteration but also to encourage evidence-based corrective action. SPECS has consistently promoted the idea that scientific testing should be accompanied by public awareness and institutional response. Initiatives such as “Rasoi Kasauti” (Kitchen Test) have encouraged ordinary citizens to understand food adulteration through simple scientific methods, while programmes such as “Jan Prahari” (People’s Watch) have promoted community participation in public-health and environmental issues.

This long experience of testing, reporting and public engagement provides a valuable foundation for strengthening dairy-safety measures in Uttarakhand.

Milk Safety Goes Beyond Adulteration

Water is one of the most common forms of milk adulteration, while concerns have also been raised from time to time regarding substances such as starch, urea, detergents and other unauthorised materials. Fake khoa, paneer, ghee and other synthetic or adulterated dairy products become a greater concern during festivals and periods of high demand.

However, milk safety cannot be viewed only through the lens of adulteration. It depends on the entire dairy chain—from animal health and hygienic milking to collection, transportation, temperature control, processing and storage. A scientific safety system must therefore monitor the complete chain from producer to consumer.

Open Milk Does Not Mean Unsafe Milk

An important distinction must be made between open milk and unsafe milk. In many parts of Uttarakhand, small farmers and livestock owners sell fresh milk locally, and dairy production is an important source of livelihood.

If milk is produced hygienically, clean utensils are used, proper storage and temperature conditions are maintained, and applicable food-safety standards are followed, it should not be declared unsafe merely because it is sold loose rather than in a packet.

At the same time, packaging alone cannot guarantee safety. The correct policy principle should therefore be “safe versus unsafe”, rather than “open versus packaged”.

This approach can protect consumers while also ensuring that small dairy farmers are not unfairly disadvantaged.

Enforcement Must Reach the Source

Sampling, inspection, seizure of unsafe products and legal action against deliberate adulteration are essential. However, action at the retail level alone may not solve the problem. When an adulterated sample is detected, authorities should also determine where the adulteration occurred, where the product was manufactured, where raw materials originated and whether quality was compromised during transportation or storage.

The enforcement system should therefore follow the product through the supply chain. Identifying the source will make action more effective and help prevent recurrence.

Milk Testing Centres at District and Block Levels

SPECS recommends establishing milk-testing and awareness centres at the district level and, in phases, at the development-block level.

These centres could provide preliminary testing for parameters such as:

Water adulteration;

Fat and solids content;

Starch;

Urea;

Detergents; and

Acidity and other basic quality indicators.

Where preliminary testing raises suspicion, samples should be referred to recognised laboratories for detailed analysis.

Such centres would serve two purposes: protecting consumers and supporting honest milk producers. A genuine seller should have an opportunity to demonstrate the quality of his or her product through an accessible testing system.

“Healthy Childhood—Healthy India”: Begin with Milk Safety

The proposed “Healthy Childhood—Healthy India” campaign should connect milk safety with child nutrition, food safety and scientific awareness. Schools can become important centres of the programme. Students can be educated about safe food, hygiene, milk quality and appropriate scientific testing methods.

Children can take this knowledge home, creating a wider awareness network among families and communities. Gram Panchayats, Anganwadi centres, women’s self-help groups, dairy cooperatives and local organisations should also be involved.

The campaign should not merely teach people how to detect adulteration. Its larger purpose should be to promote safe nutrition, informed consumers and a scientific outlook towards food safety.

Small Dairy Farmers Must Be Protected

Uttarakhand’s mountainous geography and rural economy make small-scale livestock farming particularly important. A farmer keeping two, four or five animals cannot be expected to maintain the same infrastructure as a large commercial dairy.

Regulations should therefore be practical, supportive and proportionate. Village-level milk collection centres equipped with preliminary testing and cold-storage facilities can provide an effective solution.

A system based on: Farmer → Village Collection Centre → Quality Testing → Cold Storage → Organised Supply → Consumer could improve quality while ensuring better market access and fair returns for small producers.

Zero Tolerance for Fake and Deliberately Adulterated Products

There should be zero tolerance for deliberate adulteration and the manufacture or sale of fake dairy products. Using unauthorised substances and selling them in the name of genuine milk or dairy products is a serious violation of consumer trust and public health.

At the same time, sampling, laboratory testing and enforcement procedures must be scientific, transparent and evidence-based. This is essential both for effective action and for protecting genuine businesses from arbitrary or incorrect allegations.

Citizens as “Dairy Watchdogs”

Consumers should become active partners in dairy safety. A simple and accessible system should allow citizens to report suspected adulteration and seek testing where necessary.

Informed citizens can act as “Dairy Watchdogs”—not as inspectors, but as responsible consumers who understand food-safety standards, their rights and available complaint mechanisms.

Public participation can significantly strengthen official monitoring, particularly in a geographically diverse state such as Uttarakhand.

Transparency and Public Reporting

A successful dairy-safety programme must be transparent. District-wise information should be made available on the number of samples tested, the number meeting standards, violations detected, types of irregularities found and action taken.

SPECS’ experience over the years demonstrates that scientific testing has greater value when its findings reach the public and authorities concerned and are followed by corrective measures.

Transparency will also help distinguish responsible businesses from deliberate offenders and build public confidence in the enforcement system.

An Opportunity for Uttarakhand to Lead

Uttarakhand has an opportunity to move beyond a purely enforcement-based approach and develop a scientific, preventive and community-based dairy-safety model.

The state can bring together government departments, food-safety authorities, scientific institutions, dairy cooperatives, small farmers, schools, civil-society organisations and consumers. The objective should be to create a system that not only detects adulteration but also prevents it through regular testing, better hygiene, cold-chain management, traceability, awareness and community participation.

The experience of SPECS since the 1990s in food-adulteration testing, reporting and public awareness can contribute meaningfully to such an initiative.

The current action by the Government of Uttarakhand and the Food Safety Department against fake, adulterated and unsafe dairy products is a welcome public-health initiative. The government, departments and all officers and personnel involved deserve appreciation for taking this important step.

The next phase should be to transform enforcement into a comprehensive “Healthy Childhood—Healthy India” campaign beginning with safe and quality milk.

The campaign should bring together government agencies, scientific institutions, dairy cooperatives, schools, Anganwadi centres, women’s self-help groups, small dairy farmers, milk sellers and consumers.

The central principle should be clear: milk safety must be determined by scientific quality standards, not simply by whether milk is open or packaged.

SPECS’ experience since the 1990s demonstrates that food safety cannot be ensured by law or enforcement alone. It requires science, regular testing, awareness, transparency and community participation.

If Uttarakhand adopts this integrated approach, the present initiative can evolve into a long-term dairy-safety system and potentially become a model for other states.

Safe Milk — Healthy Childhood — Healthy India — Scientific Uttarakhand.

Supported By Sushil Tyagi, Hariraj Singh, Balendu Joshi, Dr Anil Jaggi and Sustainable Alliance.

Dr Brij Mohan Sharma, Secretary, Society of Pollution and Environmental Conservation Scientists (SPECS)