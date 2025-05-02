“Nikhanya Jog” – Portraying the ‘Error of Destiny’

By Dr Anoop Virendra Kathait

Nikhanya Jog, the recently released Uttarakhandi feature film, is a deeply moving and authentic portrayal of the life, struggle, and spirit of Pahad and its people. Written by Dr Munendra Saklani, the film thoughtfully explores the themes of migration, the harsh realities of life in metropolitan cities, and the unpredictable twists of fate—mentioned strongly as the “error of destiny.”

At its core is the story of Mohan (Mohit Ghildiyal), a young man from a remote Uttarakhand village, whose world begins to collapse under the weight of his father Sushil Thekedar’s (Ravi Mamgain) addiction to alcohol. With their family business in ruins, Mohan takes it upon himself to migrate to Delhi and Mumbai in search of employment. What follows is a journey filled with setbacks, emotional trials, and finally, hope—when a friend helps him secure a job in a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

The film, directed by Debu Rawat and produced by Asha Munendra Saklani, is both a cinematic and emotional insight. Debu Rawat reflects in his screenplay and direction, delivering not just a story, but a powerful message: “Family comes first, and even small mistakes can lead to a problematic situation.” It’s a call to introspect, to value relationships, and to act responsibly.

The storytelling is enhanced by the technical genius of DOP Manoj Sati, Nagendra Prasad, Assistant Director Vijay Bharati, and Creative Director Manoj Chauhan. The film’s emotional heft is beautifully buoyed by an alluring musical score composed by Amit V Kapoor, with evocative lyrics by Satendra Farindya, and earnest vocals by Pritam Bharatwaan, Amit Khare, Pratiksha Bamrada, and Lekhraj Bhandari.

Adding depth and artistic soul to the film are the efforts of Mohit Ghildiyal, Ajay Bisht, Ravi Mamgain, Prachi Panwar, Mansi Sharma, Anshika, Purushotam Jethuri, Vinita Negi, Sushma Vyas, Poonam Naithani, Rajesh Joshi, Harsh Khatri, and Anoop Virendra Kathait—each contributing to the film’s exposure to an extreme reflection.

On the whole, Nikhanya Jog is not just a film—it’s an emotional journey and a cultural expression. It’s a threshold to our language, custom, and the panoramic beauty of Uttarakhand’s vibrant culture.

Now, a warm appeal to our viewers and followers of Uttarakhandi cinema: Come out, bring your families and especially the younger generation, and watch this film together. Your support not only fortifies regional cinema but also preserves our language, identity, and cultural background. The Uttarakhandi cinema is on the right track to emerge with quality work and best visuals to all view. The most awaited feature film “Mission Devbhoomi” directed by Ravi Mamgain is all ready to blast theatre next month.

(The writer is an educator, poet, critic and short story writer living in Dehradun)