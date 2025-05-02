Tanisha Ansari wins Best Orator title

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Apr: Students showcased their oratory skills in Graphic Era Global School’s debate competition, here, today. Tanisha Ansari bagged the title of Best Speaker in the competition.

Graphic Era Global School organised an inter-house debate competition in which students presented their views on the topic, “Online education is a viable substitute for traditional schooling”. In the competition, Galileo House secured the first position. Einstein House was the runner up and Aristotle House came third. Tanisha Ansari got the title of best speaker in the competition. Utkarsh Kathait won the Rebuttal round.

Graphic Era Global School Director Shadeep Adhikari, teachers and students were present in the programme.