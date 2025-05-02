DM holds meeting with statehood agitationists, promises to address their concerns

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Apr: District Magistrate Savin Bansal personally invited Uttarakhand statehood agitationists to a meeting at the Collectorate here, today, in order to understand their concerns and suggestions. Bansal welcomed the statehood agitationists and assured them that every possible effort would be made to resolve their issues. Acknowledging their role in the state’s formation, he stated that officials are indebted to their contribution.

During the meeting, Bansal listened attentively to their grievances. He affirmed that matters requiring decisions at the government level would be recommended accordingly and instructed the in-charge officer to submit pending case files before the deadline set by the government. He also directed ADM (FR) to submit a report on those selected for identification before the 2021 cut-off date.

Expressing gratitude for the meeting, the agitationists conveyed their expectations that Bansal would take proactive steps to address their demands and initiate resolutions at the government level. The District Magistrate assured them of full support. Discussions covered key concerns such as identification, pension, and pending issues related to their recognition.

To facilitate pension verification, Bansal announced the establishment of a dedicated counter with assigned staff in the treasury for statehood agitationists. He reiterated that their struggles remain a source of inspiration and assured that all measures would be taken to improve their situation.

SDM Harigiri, Chief Administrative Officer Kapil Kumar, Chief Treasurer Neetu Bhandari, and several prominent agitationists, including Jagmohan Negi, Saroj Panwar, Pushpalata Silmana, Saroj Dimri, Suresh Kumar, Navneet Gusain, Manoj Dhyani, Surendra Kumar, Urmila Sharma, Omi Uniyal, Nirmala Bisht, Deveshwari Rawat, Jitendra Anthwal, and Geeta Negi, were present at the meeting.