Centre releases Rs 350 crores to U’khand under PMGSY

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Aug: The Union Government has sanctioned and released the first instalment of Rs 350 crores as central assistance to Uttarakhand under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana for the financial year 2025-26. According to the official order, Rs 342 crore has been earmarked under the programme fund and Rs 8 crore under the administrative fund.

The total sanctioned central assistance for the scheme to Uttarakhand amounts to Rs 702.63 crore. With the release of the present instalment, Uttarakhand has so far received nearly Rs 640 crore, while Rs 62.76 crore is yet to be disbursed.

The Central Government has directed the state to utilise the funds expeditiously and to ensure the closure of all Single Nodal Agency accounts, returning any unspent balance in conformity with the guidelines of the Ministry of Finance.