Chief Secretary reviews preparations for State’s Silver Jubilee celebrations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Oct: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan convened a meeting with officials at the Secretariat here today to review and finalise the preparations for Uttarakhand’s upcoming Silver Jubilee celebrations scheduled in early November. During the meeting, Bardhan noted that the event, marking 25 years since the formation of the state, would be celebrated across all the districts of Uttarakhand. During the meeting, a blueprint for state-level programmes to be organised from 1 November to 9 November was also finalised.

The CS observed that, over the past 25 years, Uttarakhand has achieved remarkable progress in various sectors, particularly in education, health, industry, and tourism sectors, along with substantial improvements in road and network connectivity. He directed that the exhibition should not only highlight the milestones of the past 25 years but also present the roadmap for the next 25 years. He emphasised that all the departments must ensure complete coordination in conducting district-level and state-level activities for the Silver Jubilee functions.

Bardhan also instructed the officials to organise cultural programmes daily from 1 to 9 November and emphasised that the participation of the workers, farmers, ex-servicemen, and women be ensured in all the events. He also directed the officials to ensure the active involvement of the general public in the programmes to be conducted by various departments.

Among those present at the meeting held today included Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu, L Fanai and R Meenakshi Sundaram, Special Principal Secretary Amit Sinha, Secretaries Nitesh Kumar Jha, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary, Dr SN Pandey, Vinod Kumar Suman, Yugal Kishore Pant, and Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, along with other senior officials.