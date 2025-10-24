Exhibition of paintings by Seema Nichani underway at MuseART in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Oct: ‘Reflections,’ a solo exhibition of paintings by noted Dehradun-based artist Seema S Nichani, is currently on view at MuseART, the art gallery located within Hotel Inderlok, Rajpur Road. The month-long exhibition, which opened on 5 October, will continue till 4 November 2025, offering art lovers an evocative glimpse into Nichani’s latest creative explorations.

It may be noted that the exhibition was inaugurated on 5 October by Col VK Dougall (Retd), Mentor of Kala Kendra, in the presence of prominent members of the city’s art fraternity. The ongoing show marks Nichani’s return to MuseART after several years, following her earlier solo presentation there in 2017.

A science graduate from Mumbai and Diploma-holder in Fine Arts from Kala Kendra, Dehradun, Seema S Nichani is a well-known figure in Uttarakhand’s art circles. A self-taught artist, she has served as an executive member of the Doon Art Society and is presently associated with the Doon Art Council. Her artistic sensibilities have been shaped under the guidance of the late Dwijen Sen and further refined through mentorship of Phalguni Das Gupta and Monica Talukdar.

Nichani’s works, spanning various media, are noted for their figurative compositions that celebrate womanhood, resilience, and introspection. Her paintings are known to combine subtlety and strength, drawing viewers into contemplative narratives of identity and emotion.

It may also be recalled that MuseART, integrated with the restaurant ‘Muse: The ART of Gourmet, has been a vibrant platform for regional artists since 2010. The gallery continues to promote creative expression through exhibitions, workshops, and art camps, contributing significantly to Dehradun’s cultural landscape. The exhibition will remain open to the public during gallery hours till 4 November.