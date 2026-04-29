Gov visits IISc in Bengaluru, catches up on latest research

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Bengaluru, 28 Apr: During his visit to Bengaluru today, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited the country’s prestigious and leading research institution, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

During the visit, the Governor toured ARTPARK (AI & Robotics Technology Park), a major innovation hub in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics in India. The park is a state-of-the-art research and start-up ecosystem aimed at developing technological solutions in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education, mobility, and cybersecurity.

The Governor was briefed by the Chief Executive Officer of ARTPARK about the advanced research being carried out there, along with its start-up incubation efforts and its integrated model of collaboration among industry, academia, and government.

Subsequently, the Governor also visited the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), which has been established as a world-class center in the field of nanoscience and semiconductor research. Cutting-edge research is being conducted here in areas such as nanoelectronics, quantum technology, micro and nano devices, solar cells, and biotechnology.

On this occasion, the Governor said that institutions like the Indian Institute of Science are playing a vital role in advancing the country toward scientific, technological, and innovation-driven self-reliance. He especially appreciated the work being carried out in the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, and nanotechnology, and emphasized the need to enhance inter-state collaboration in these areas.